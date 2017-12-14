Waverly fends off Portsmouth in nonconference bout

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday (12/13)

Waverly 67, Portsmouth 48

Behind a career night from Morgan Wiseman, the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program notched a quality out-of-conference victory as Waverly defeated Portsmouth, 67-48, on Wednesday evening in Waverly.

Wiseman, who notched 32 points on the evening, proved to be simply electric throughout en route to knocking down five three-pointers on the evening, including four in the first half en route to 23 points in the opening pair of stanzas alone. Wiseman added four rebounds and two assists to her statline.

Zoiee Smith’s 14 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and four steals, along with Carli Knight’s nine points and six steals, also proved to be strong totals for Waverly in its victory.

Even in the loss, Portsmouth showed solid promise as well, recovering from a 20-2 first-quarter deficit to play even-keel with the Lady Tigers throughout the remainder of the affair. Kylisha Kearns’ 13 tallies, Jasmine Eley’s 12 points, and Jaiden Rickett’s 10 down in the low-post allowed the Lady Trojans to sport three players in the double-figure range, while Destiny McKenzie, Sharia Kearns, and Layla Kegg combined for 13 additional points to round out the Lady Trojans’ efforts.

Waverly hosted Minford on Thursday and will continue play on Monday when the Lady Tigers travel to West. Portsmouth hosted Fairland on Thursday evening and will travel to South Webster on Saturday evening to face the Jeeps.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday (12/12)

Coal Grove 57, Portsmouth 55

Despite putting three players in double-figures, the Portsmouth Trojans’ boys basketball program couldn’t quite obtain victory as Portsmouth fell on a heartbreaking bucket by Aaron Music within the final 30 seconds of an OVC affair en route to dropping its first contest of the season on Tuesday evening in Portsmouth.

Even with the loss, Portsmouth (3-1) showed great promise again, as DJ Eley (15 points), Gabe Gambill (11 points), and Matthew Fraulini (10 points) all finished in double figures. Reese Johnson, Daniel Jordan, and Isaac Kelly all combined to score 19 points as the Trojans continued to show off their strong balance in the scoring department.

Music, who obtained the game-winning basket with his layup, finished with 12 tallies. Sam Angelo obtained a team-high 15 points to lead the Hornets.

Portsmouth will stay in OVC play as the Trojans will head to South Point to take on the Pointers on Friday evening.