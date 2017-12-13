West scores big SOC II victory

Tuesday (12/12)

BOYS BASKETBALL

West 55, Minford 49

Behind a balanced scoring effort, the West Senators’ basketball program picked up yet another big victory on Tuesday evening, moving to 3-1 overall on the year and a perfect 3-0 in SOC II action by obtaining a 55-49 victory over Minford in a bout that was played in West Portsmouth.

West’s efforts were led by the play of Jesse Johnson, who ignited a spark off of the bench by obtaining 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block on 6-of-10 shooting in 28 minutes. Johnson, a junior, finished with a plus-nine in the plus-minus category, which was the highest on the team.

Jordan Frasure’s team-high 16 points, three assists, and two steals, along with LT Maynard’s 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, also made big impacts as the duo each finished with plus-seven minutes in the plus-minus area. Dylan Bradford, who also obtained a plus-seven in the plus-minus department, finished with seven points, while Brandon Moore went a perfect 3-of-3 from the floor en route to accumulating six points on the evening as West obtained a 15-6 first-quarter lead and never lost the point from there on out.

For the contest, West made 22 of its 46 shots from the field en route to collecting a 47.8 percent mark from the field, while Minford shot just 19-of-49 (38.8 percent) from the field. The Senators shot 5-of-11 (45.5 percent) from behind the line as compared to the Falcons’ 3-of-17 mark (17.6 percent) from deep. Minford did obtain a 14-3 edge in points off of turnovers, but West countered with 30 of its 55 points coming from the paint to preserve the winning result.

With the victory, West will turn its attention to the Jeeps of South Webster (1-0, 1-0), whom they will play on Friday evening in South Webster. Minford, meanwhile, will head to Oak Hill on Friday evening to take on the Oaks as both teams continue play inside the SOC II realm.