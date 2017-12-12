Minford, SW, ‘Burg, Clay head class

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Minford 61, Valley 29

Behind yet another well-balanced effort, the Minford Falcons’ girls basketball program moved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in SOC II action with a 61-29 victory over the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program on Monday evening in Minford.

The backcourt duo of Erin Daniels and Marissa Risner proved to be nothing less than outstanding as Daniels accumulated 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals en route to putting together a complete performance, while Risner blistered the nets for 18 points behind her own marksmanship. Ashley Blankenship’s 12 points and five rebounds, along with Caitlyn Puckett’s six points, seven rebounds, and two steals, rounded out the prime performers for the Lady Falcons.

Valley was led by Bre Call and Bailee Day, who obtained eight and six points, respectively, to round out the main list of performers for the Lady Indians.

Minford will play at Waverly on Thursday evening while Valley will make the trek to Northwest as both teams continue SOC II action.

South Webster 57, Northwest 19

With the leadership of Ellie Jo Johnson and Madison Cook continuing to be prevalent at the head of the South Webster lineup, Kristie Johnson’s Lady Jeeps continued to impress against Northwest as South Webster improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in SOC II action with a 57-19 victory over the Lady Mohawks on Monday evening in South Webster.

Johnson, who put together another fantastic floor game with 19 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, headed the charge, while Cook added 11 points, three steals, three rebounds, and two assists. Baylee Cox continued to show her vast potential with an 11-point, five-rebound outing to help aid the lead duo in their efforts.

Adrianna Blaton, Kelsi Montgomery, Rose Stephens, Kaylee Hadinger, Kenzie Horinkel, and Maecee Johnson combined to put together a defensive clinic by combining for 10 steals, 16 points, six rebounds, and six assists to round out the South Webster efforts. Northwest was led by Valerie Eury’s six, while Alexis Throckmorton (five points) and Keirah Potts (four points) showed flashes during the contest.

South Webster will travel to Oak Hill on Thursday while Northwest will host Valley as both teams continue SOC II play.

Clay 62, Western 47

Behind 36 combined points from Jensen Warnock and Regan Osborn, the Clay Lady Panthers continued to show promise as Clay defeated Western, 62-47, in a road bout that was held in Latham on Monday evening.

In addition to her 19 points, Warnock added five rebounds, three blocked shots, and two assists, while Osborn also added five boards and two dimes — along with three steals — to her 17-point outing. Lauren Campbell put together a well-rounded game with eight points, six steals, four rebounds, and three blocks, while Sophia Balestra’s 12 rebounds, six points, five steals, and three assists, along with Jaelyn Warnock’s six points, were all critical numbers.

Skylar Artis added five assists and four steals for Clay, who will host Symmes Valley on Thursday evening.

Wheelersburg 85, Waverly 38

Behind a strong effort that saw four girls reach the double-figure mark, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ girls basketball program was able to obtain a quality victory by defeating the Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program, 85-38, on Monday evening in Waverly.

Mallory Bergan’s proficiency on the low block (18 points) allowed Abbie Kallner to find the room to knock down four treys en route to 18 points on her own. Bella Williams’ 15 tallies and Kaylee Darnell’s 11 rounded out the double-figure scorers, while Ellie Kallner (eight points), Ellie Ruby (six points), and Leann Spradlin (five points) were all strong contributors.

Waverly was led by Zoiee Smith’s 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Kami Knight’s 11 points and four rebounds, along with Carli Knight’s seven tallies, rounded out the Lady Tigers’ top performers.

Minford’s Erin Daniels looks to find an opening in a prior contest. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_DSC_0263JPG.jpg Minford’s Erin Daniels looks to find an opening in a prior contest. Kevin Colley | Daily Times

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT