NB boys, NB, ND girls continue roll

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Boston 65, Symmes Valley 56

Behind strong efforts from Kade Conley, Tyler Caldwell, and Alex Meade, the New Boston Tigers’ boys basketball program emerged victories for the second straight time in as many conference bouts to open the 2017-18 campaign as New Boston defeated Symmes Valley, 65-56, on Friday evening in Willow Wood.

New Boston, who is still playing without the services of several critical hands due to injury, got huge efforts from Conley and Caldwell, who combined for 45 points while scoring at least 20 points individually. Conley obtained 15 of his 25 tallies in the first half alone, while Caldwell scored 11 of his 20 points in the second half. A gritty competitor, Meade obtained 13 huge tallies en route to showing off a well-rounded game on Friday evening.

Symmes Valley was led by Layken Gothard’s 18 points, eight rebounds, and two steals. Brock Carpenter chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds while Nick Klaiber and Jack Leith added eight points apiece, with the latter adding eight rebounds, to cap off a fantastic SOC I affair.

Both teams will continue their conference slates on Tuesday as New Boston returns home for a critical SOC I affair on Tuesday against East, while Symmes Valley will take to the trail to face Western in Latham on Tuesday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Boston 63, Valley 49

After obtaining a huge overtime victory on Thursday evening against the Clay Panthers’ girls basketball program, the New Boston Tigers continued their undefeated march on Saturday evening as New Boston improved to 5-0 overall with a 63-49 victory over the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program in a bout that was held inside the halls of Glenwood High School.

Four New Boston players finished in double-figures to head the balanced scoring attack that the Lady Tigers provided, including Kaylee Stone, who accumulated a team-high 15 for New Boston. Stone obtained nine points in the second half as the Lady Tigers overcame a 13-7 first-quarter deficit to win going away.

Ali Hamilton and Peyton Helphinstine each obtained 13 points while Taylen Hickman provided a huge boost for New Boston by scoring 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter that helped put the contest away. Mariah Buckley and Sammy Oiler combined for 10 points to help close the deal.

Valley, who fell to 0-6 on the year, was led by Bre Call’s 21 points. Hannah Conley’s 13 rebounds and eight points, along with nine rebounds from Bailee Day, rounded out the Indians’ efforts.

Both teams will return to action on Monday, as New Boston will host Green while Valley will travel to Minford in SOC I and SOC II matchups, respectively.

Notre Dame 51, Greenfield McClain 40

Behind a strong second frame that saw the Notre Dame defense limit Greenfield McClain to just four points in the second quarter, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program continued to roll along as the Lady Titans obtained its fourth win in as many games to start the 2017-18 season with a 51-40 victory over the Lady Tigers in Greenfield.

Guard play proved to be critical for Notre Dame in the win as efficient games from Taylor Schmidt (12 points on 4-of-7 shooting) and Ava Hassel (11 points on 4-of-8 shooting) led the charge, with the pair combining for 10 assists (Hassel had seven on her own) in the victory. Ali Smith obtained seven points on just two shots, while Molly Hoover collected five rebounds, three steals, three assists, and two points to complete a strong effort from the backcourt.

Low-post players Lexi Smith and Katie Dettwiller combined for eight points, while Clara Hash added three of her own tallies, to round out what proved to be yet another ‘W’ for the Lady Titans.

Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 SOC I) will return home to host Eastern on Monday evening.

Waverly 70, Zane Trace 29

The Waverly Tigers’ girls basketball program continued to show excellent progression under head coach John Bonifield on Saturday evening as Waverly trounced Zane Trace, 70-29, in a nonconference affair for the Lady Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Kingston.

As has been the case throughout the year, Waverly was led by the outstanding efforts of Zoiee Smith, who obtained 20 points, eight assists, three steals, and a pair of rebounds on the evening. Morgan Wiseman obtained 10 points, while Kami Knight and Kiara Smith added eight points apiece. Knight obtained six steals and five rebounds while Smith notched seven rebounds and a pair of steals as the duo proved to be pests all evening long on all fronts.

Maddy Collett’s seven points and Raelynn Dale’s six points, six rebounds, and two steals rounded out the contest for Waverly, who moved to 4-2 overall.

The Tigers will host Wheelersburg on Monday evening at 6 p.m as Waverly gets back to SOC II competition.

Vincent Warren 57, South Webster 41

In a battle between two girls basketball giants in the Southern Ohio realm, the Warren Lady Warriors’ girls basketball program fell to the South Webster Lady Jeeps’ girls basketball program, 57-41, on Saturday afternoon as part of the Big E Classic that was conducted at Fairland High School in Proctorville.

Ellie Jo Johnson and Madison Cook continued to waste no time proving how and why they are All-Southeast District and All-Ohio caliber talents as Johnson notched 21 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block, while Cook obtained 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal to head up the attack.

Adrianna Blanton, Avery Zempter, Rose Stephens, and Kaylee Hadinger combined to collect seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals to round out the strong effort for the Lady Jeeps. South Webster (5-1) will return to SOC II action on Monday when the Lady Jeeps host Northwest.

Waverly scores sizeable win over Zane Trace