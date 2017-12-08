ND, Green, SW score victories

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday (12/7)

Green 50, East 32

Behind an impressive 18-point performance from freshman forward Kame Sweeney, the Green Lady ‘Cats claimed their first victory in 2017 by taking home a bout over the East Tartans’ girls basketball program, 50-32, on Thursday evening in Sciotoville.

Sweeney, who led another balanced scoring attack for Green, scored 16 of her 18 points in the second half of action — including 10 points in the third quarter alone — to allow the Lady ‘Cats to pull away to the 18-point victory via a 15-4 run in the frame. Peyton Gaffney and Megan Johnson scored all eight and six of their points, respectively, during an 18-point first quarter that allowed Green to establish an 18-11 first-quarter lead.

Ava Jenkins (six points) and Leslie Gallion (five tallies) rounded out the balanced efforts for the Lady ‘Cats. Grace Smith, who scored nine of her 14 points in the second half, and Lyric Brown, who collected all eight of her points in the first quarter, led the Lady Tartans.

Green (1-3, 1-3 SOC I) will host Ashland (Ky.) Fairview on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., while East (0-5, 0-4 SOC I) will travel to Peebles on Saturday.

Notre Dame 68, Symmes Valley 31

Behind a double-double from senior forward Lexi Smith, the Notre Dame Titans’ girls basketball program claimed its third sizeable victory in as many games to start the 2017 campaign with a 68-31 win over the Symmes Valley Vikings’ girls basketball program.

Smith, who made eight of her 13 attempts from the field, scored 17 points, collected 12 rebounds, and added two steals to continue building on a fantastic season that could very well be capped off with All-Southeast District honors and much more for the Wheeling Jesuit University volleyball signee. Taylor Schmidt added 12 points to join Smith in double-figures while adding a team-high six steals for the Lady Titans. Katie Dettwiller also proved to be a pest defensively as the junior big collected 12 rebounds and added five blocks and two steals to the table while also accumulating eight points on the offensive end of the floor.

Molly Hoover’s 10 assists and six points, Ali Smith’s seven points and three assists, and Ava Hassel’s six points and three assists rounded out another well-balanced effort for Notre Dame, who also moved to 3-0 in SOC I action with the victory.

The Lady Titans will take to the road to play against Greenfield-McClain on Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.

South Webster 53, West 36

Behind another well-balanced effort, the South Webster Jeeps’ girls basketball program continued its roll by moving to 5-0 on the year and 4-0 in SOC II action with a 53-36 victory over the West Senators’ girls basketball program on Thursday evening in South Webster.

As she has been all season long, Ellie Jo Johnson has been nothing less than splendid. In fact, the Morehead State signee arguably had her best performance of the entire season to date, notching 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and a block en route to willing the Lady Jeeps to the win.

In addition to Johnson, upperclassman stronghold Madison Cook obtained nine points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and a steal, while Kaylee Hadinger (seven points, rebound, steal), Baylee Cox (three points, four rebounds, two assists), and Avery Zempter (two points, four assists, three steals) showed off well-rounded games. Rose Stephens, again, led South Webster defensively with her on-ball play.

Even with the loss, however, West’s Jason Claytor wasn’t disappointed with his team’s effort. Emily Sissel obtained a career-high 12 points during the affair while MaKayla White battled through Stephens’ tough defense to obtain 10 points.

“We played tough and kept fighting,” Claytor said. “We struggled to put the ball in the hole at times, and struggled mightily at the free throw line. It was a game that shows us what we need to do and improve on in order to get to that next level.”

South Webster will play Vincent Warren at 12 p.m. in the Big E Classic that will be held at Fairland High School on Saturday afternoon. West (2-1, 2-1 SOC II) will return to action against Oak Hill in a Monday evening home bout that will be played in West Portsmouth.

South Point 72, Portsmouth 51

Despite receiving 18 points from Jasmine Eley and 11 tallies from Sharia Kearns, the Portsmouth Trojans’ girls basketball program wasn’t able to collect a victory in Ohio Valley Conference play as Portsmouth fell to South Point, 72-51, on Thursday evening in South Point.

Jaiden Rickett and Kylisha Kearns added seven and six points, respectively, for the Lady Trojans, who fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in OVC action. Emilee Whitt led South Point with 25 tallies.

Portsmouth will host Chesapeake on Monday.

Waverly 71, Valley 49

Despite a double-double from Hannah Conley, the Valley Indians’ girls basketball program fell to Waverly, 71-49, on Thursday evening in Lucasville.

Conley, who obtained 10 points and 13 rebounds, led Valley’s output, while Bre Call again finished as the unit’s leading scorer with 17 points. Karsyn Conaway added nine points and Maddie Wright put up six tallies to round out the efforts for the Lady Indians.

Zoiee Smith, who has been a standout throughout her entire freshman season, finished with 29 points, eight assists, and six rebounds for the Lady Tigers to again lead the way for Waverly. Morgan Wiseman’s 16 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, Carli Knight’s 10 points, eight rebounds, and two steals, and Kiara Smith’s four points, eight rebounds, and three steals were also big in the win.

Valley (0-5, 0-4 SOC II) will play at New Boston on Saturday evening in New Boston while Waverly (2-3, 2-2 SOC II) will travel to Zane Trace in a pair of nonconference bouts.

