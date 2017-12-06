Green, NB continue to show early muscle

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tuesday (12/6)

Green 58, Notre Dame 34

Behind an excellent 28-point outing from Tanner Kimbler, the Green Bobcats followed up an impressive 52-49 victory over Rock Hill with another strong outing in a 58-34 victory over the Notre Dame Titans on Tuesday evening in Portsmouth.

Kimbler, a sharpshooting junior guard, scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half as Green jumped out to a 14-3 first-quarter advantage and never looked back en route to the 24-point victory.

“Tanner started off hot, scoring eight in the first quarter and 12 in the second,” Green head coach Dirk Hollar said. “I could tell in warmups he was ready to go. He shot the ball really well tonight and his teammates were looking for him, especially in transition.”

In the second half, Kimbler was aided by the production of Gage Sampson, who scored each of his 14 points in the the final two stanzas of play. Sampson’s performance on Tuesday evening followed up Saturday’s effort against Rock Hill, where the sophomore put up 11 of his 13 points in the second half of action.

“Gage had another great second half to help Kimbler with the scoring,” Hollar said. “In the first half, his leg gave out on a layup and he had to sit the rest of the half. In the second half, however, he was very active on the boards and was in attack mode on the other end. He seemed to be in the right place at the right time the whole second half.”

Behind Sampson, Zach Huffman and Tayte Carver each made their own statements as the pair combined for 14 points during the contest.

“Zach had a great game all-around,” Hollar said. “He was very active on the defensive end pressuring their guards, he was boxing out their bigs, and pushed the ball up the floor to get to the rack. Tayte also did a great job tonight of pushing the ball up the floor while looking to find his teammates. As a whole unit, we moved the ball really well tonight,” Hollar said. “We found our shooters and Gage was able to take advantage of his size and quickness.”

Miles Shipp led Notre Dame with an impressive 13-point outing, while senior Tyler Speas collected 10 on his own. Jackson Clark and Caleb Nichols combined for 11 points to round out the scoring.

Both units will take to the road for a pair of SOC I bouts as Notre Dame will travel to Western on Friday evening while Green will travel to Clay on the same day.

New Boston 65, Western 47

Behind a gargantuan 23-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist effort from Kade Conley, the New Boston Tigers got back on the right track and evened its record to 1-1 on the year with a 65-47 victory over the Western Indians in its home opener.

New Boston’s overall fight in the contest, according to Adam Cox, has the first-year head coach of the Tigers elated with what he can build on going forward.

“We competed very hard against a well-coached Western team,” Cox said. “(P.J.) Fitch has Western playing really hard. We had a 10-point lead at halftime, and we were able to push the margin up to 18 points. It was a big home-opener for us, considering that we were about to open up the home slate of our schedule with a big win.”

Leading the charge was Conley, who, as a senior, has handled an increased workload in an excellent manner. The point guard has obtained averages of 26 points and 13 rebounds through his first two games as the senior leader of the squad.

“Kade has had two big games as a senior, and has played really well,” Cox said. “He’s shown a lot of poise at the point guard position, but overall, our energy level and our defensive pressure is really what won the game for us. We’re still battling the injury bug as we had three players who weren’t able to play. Through two games, he’s been our go-to-guy and our thoroughbred. That’s what you’re supposed to get out of a senior guard. I’m pleased with his play to start the season.”

However, Conley was far from the only player to make a critical impact on the contest. Eddie Phipps obtained 17 points by knocking down four treys and going a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line, while Tyler Caldwell used his 6-6 body to obtain 13 rebounds, 10 points, and four blocks for the contest. Alex Meade and Drake Truitt finished off the effort for the Tigers by collecting 14 points — with Truitt obtaining six rebounds and six assists — in the victory.

“We rotated six guys tonight with (Kyle) McQuithy, (Kyle) Sexton, and Jacob Hayes all still hurt,” Cox said. “That limits our substitutions, and that showed at times tonight as we showed some fatigue. However, we were able to overcome the tiredness and the pressure of Western to hold on for a nice home victory.”

With the win, New Boston (1-1) will turn its attention to a Friday evening road matchup with Symmes Valley, while Western, as mentioned previously, will host Notre Dame on the same day.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @KColleyPDT

