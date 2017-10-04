‘Burg, Clay, ND win in straight sets

Tuesday (10/3)

VOLLEYBALL

Clay def. New Boston, 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 26-24)

In three hard-fought sets, the Clay Panthers’ volleyball program, behind 16 kills, 13 points from serve, and four aces from Delanie Gilliland, were able to collect its second straight victory in as many days as Clay fended off a strong challenge from the New Boston volleyball program (25-14, 25-17, 26-24) on Tuesday evening in New Boston.

Gilliland, a talented junior frontline hitter, not only led the team in each of the aforementioned categories, but also added seven service receptions to head a strong effort from the Clay contingent.

In addition to Gilliland, Taylor Lewis (13 kills, eight digs, six points from serve, one solo block, and four assisted blocks), Jensen Warnock (15 digs, 14 service receptions, 12 kills, six points from serve, three aces, and three assisted blocks) and Lila Brown (32 assists, 10 points from serve, assisted block) were vital in the end result for the Lady Panthers.

Shaelyn Vassar’s 18 service receptions and two aces, along with Shaley Munion’s 12 digs and one assist also were critical for Clay, who improved to 16-3 overall and 9-2 in SOC I action.

With the win, Clay will turn its attention to another SOC I conference foe in Western. The Lady Panthers will host the Lady Indians on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Notre Dame def. Symmes Valley, 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-5)

Over the course of her career, Lexi Smith has proven to be a force to be reckoned with on the high school volleyball court.

Even with that fact in mind, however, there have been many times where the 6-0 middle hitter has put together performances that are hard to believe, even considering her massive abilities.

On Tuesday evening, Smith had one of those nights as the senior collected an astounding 22 kills on a .690 attack percentage, 12 digs, and five aces en route to willing the Notre Dame Titans’ volleyball program to a straight-set victory over Symmes Valley (25-19, 25-19, 25-5) on Tuesday evening in Portsmouth.

Smith, who is committed to play at Division II Wheeling Jesuit University next fall, only had two attack errors over the entirety of the match en route to her .690 attack percentage, obtained 15 points from serve, and collected four assisted blocks en route to an incredible effort that moved Notre Dame to 13-5 overall and 11-0 in conference play.

Cassie Schaefer’s 29 assists, five aces, and three assisted blocks, perfect serving percentages from Ali Smith, Ava Hassel, and Alex Glockner, and 10 kills and three assisted blocks from Katie Dettwiller fueled the Lady Titans to victory in Tuesday’s affair as Notre Dame swept its conference matches against the Lady Vikings in 2017.

With Tuesday’s victory, Notre Dame can clinch the SOC I title outright with a road victory over Eastern on Thursday evening. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Wheelersburg def. Northwest, 3-0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-15)

Behind an impressive 31-assist, seven-dig performance from Abbie Kallner and a 12-kill, 10-dig showing from Mallory Bergan, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ volleyball program was able to move to 15-1 overall and 11-0 in SOC II action by claming a straight-set victory over Northwest (25-16, 25-10, 25-15) on Tuesday evening in Wheelersburg.

Kallner, who also added two kills, an ace, and a block on the evening, sprayed out passes to seven different Lady Pirates on the evening while finishing the evening just 26 assists away from 1,000 for her career. Bergan added two blocks in addition to her aforementioned totals to head up the frontline.

Ellie Ruby’s 18 digs, Adyson Rase’s nine kills, three digs, and a block, and Alli McQuay’s seven kills, three digs, two aces, and a block also proved to be huge in the Lady Pirates’ winning efforts as Wheelersburg collected its seventh straight victory.

“Abbie really moved the ball around tonight with seven players receiving kills,” Wheelersburg head coach Allen Perry said. “It was also nice to see outside hitter Adyson Rase swing with confidence. She had some great hits all over the court tonight.”

With the victory, the Lady Pirates will turn their attention to Waverly, whom they will host on Thursday evening at 5:30 p.m.

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7