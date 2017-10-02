Minford scores big victory over Spring Valley (W. Va.), 1-0

GIRLS SOCCER

Saturday (9/30)

Minford 1, Spring Valley (W. Va.) 0

After battling with a tough opponent in Huntington (W. Va) Spring Valley throughout the opening moments of a nonconference bout, the Minford Falcons used a 66th minute goal from the ever-reliable Erin Daniels and seven saves from Marissa Watters to collect a 1-0 victory over the Huntington based program on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout the duration of the affair, Watters — who collected seven saves on the evening — and the Minford defense proved to be critical as the Falcons were able to keep the Lady Wolves off of the scoreboard. Daniels’ unassisted bomb in the aforementioned 66th minute proved to be all Minford needed in taking home a positive result against a larger school in Spring Valley.

(Spring Valley) is a strong team from Huntington. I’m glad we were able to get a goal in. Erin Daniels dominated in the middle. They were keying in on her and she still managed to get it done. It was a strong game from our defense. Watters was tough in goal. Good effort all around.”

Minford played at Chesapeake on Monday evening and will play at Washington Court House Miami Trace on Saturday afternoon. Game time is at 1 p.m.

SSU men’s, women’s soccer collect dominating victories

Behind a combined margin of 18-1, the Shawnee State women’s and men’s soccer programs were able to collect resounding victories in a Saturday doubleheader at the Shawnee Turf as the women moved to 7-2-1 with a 10-0 win over St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Ind.) while the men collected its second victory in 2017 with an 8-1 win over Cincinnati-Clermont.

Shawnee State women’s soccer rebounded from Tuesday’s defeat, overwhelming St. Mary-of-the-Woods 10-0 on Saturday.

In the women’s affair, SSU dominated the whole 90 minutes, breaking through in the sixth minute. Maddie Woodard (SR/Camden, Ohio) broke through the back line and put a shot on goal that was saved by Corre Matherly, but Alison Cook (JR/Liberty Township, Ohio) followed up the miss with a shot that found back-netting to give SSU the lead. Woodard obtained a goal of her own in the 13th minute to make the lead 2-0.

SSU continued to attack, and as a result, collected five more goals in the first half. Sydney Payne scored in the 20th minute, with Jenny Campbell (SR/Chillicothe, Ohio) and Maddie Woodard both adding goals in quick succession in the 22nd minute. Charity Collins (SO/Ashland, Kentucky) pounded a ball past Matherly in the 34th minute, and Emily Taylor (FR/West Portsmouth, Ohio) finished off a pass from Collins into an open net to score in the 43rd minute, giving SSU a 7-0 lead at halftime.

The onslaught continued in the second half as Shawnee State scored three more times. Maddie Woodard obtained her hat trick in the 48th minute, and added a fourth goal four minutes later. SSU then bundled home its 10th goal through Campbell in the 55th minute. The Bears would see off the Pomeroys for the rest of the afternoon to win the match 10-0.

In the men’s affair, Shawnee State took the lead in the 18th minute as Alek Blevins finished a through ball from Shane Zimmerman to give SSU a 1-0 lead. Cincinnati-Clermont, however, immediately responded, as a scramble in the box allowed Jalen Hjelmeng to finish and tie the game at 1-1 in the 20th minute.

Shawnee State, however, regained its lead before halftime. Caspar Nolte received a back heel pass from Bryce Romanello (SO/Lucasville, Ohio), and finished over Cougar goalkeeper Jared Leyland to give SSU a 2-1 advantage in the 22nd minute, which they would preserve to halftime.

While SSU struggled to score initially, the second half was a completely different story for the Bears, who ended up putting six shots past the Cougars’ defense. Blevins obtained his second goal in the 52nd minute and assisted on Zimmerman’s goal in the 60th tally. Mitchell Patchett then fired home a shot on a scramble in the 62nd minute, and Bryce Romanello linked up to assist Andrew Nimely in the 68th minute. Nolte’s second goal in the 73rd minute and Ian Tolle’s blast in the 88th minute off of a James White pass capped the scoring for the Bears in the resounding victory.

Both programs will be back in action on Wednesday evening as the men’s and women’s soccer programs will host Life (Ga.) in a pair of Mid-South Conference (MSC) matchups. Game times are set for 6 p.m. (women) and 8 p.m. (men), respectively.

