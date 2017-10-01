Tartans tame Mohawks, 63-7

Behind another dominating offensive performance and a nine-tackle, three-sack performance from Braiden Haney, the East Tartans were able to roll to an impressive 63-7 victory over the Northwest Mohawks on Friday evening in McDermott.

From the beginning, the big story of the affair was the play of Brady Douthat and J.D. Hatcher, who continued their overall numbers assault on Friday evening. Douthat completed 10 of his 15 passes for an impressive 256 yards and five touchdowns while not turning the ball over a single time against the Mohawks, while Hatcher, caught six of Douthat’s 10 passes en route to a 150-yard, four-touchdown effort in an equally excellent performance from his tight end slot. Hatcher added a 56-yard interception return for a touchdown to cap off the outstanding peformance.

In addition to the star duo, Kyle Flannery continued his strong campaign by collecting 116 all-purpose yards, including 67 yards and a touchdown on two catches from Douthat. Flannery added 49 yards rushing on six carries. Trace Smith put together an impressive performance on the ground (56 yards on just nine attempts) to head the rushing attack, while Ethan Carver and Mackie Kingery each added scores to round out the offensive effort, one that saw East eclipse the 46-point mark for the fifth time in six affairs.

While Haney continued to add to his dominant campaign defensively, Ethan Gifford and Chandler Carver did their part, as well, by collecting eight stops and three tackles for a loss apiece. Ethan Carver added seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, and two sacks as the latter, along with Haney, collected five of the Tartans’ 10 sacks on the evening.

For the year, Douthat, who is in is first season starting for East, has already collected 762 yards passing and 17 touchdowns on 44-of-76 passing in 2017. The senior signal-caller has only thrown three picks by comparison, and has added 153 yards and three scores on the ground en route to collecting 925 yards of total offense and 20 touchdowns for the year.

From a rushing standpoint, Ethan Gifford continues to lead the way on the ground with his 258 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 34 attempts. Flannery, who has 251 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 38 attempts, isn’t far behind, while Ethan Carver has accumulated 120 yards, three touchdowns, and a 13.3-yard-per-carry average despite only seeing action in three affairs. Hatcher (12 catches, 348 yards, eight touchdowns) and Flannery (nine catches, 210 yards, five touchdowns) have each averaged over 23 yards per catch while heading the receiving core.

Defensively, Haney’s 52 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and two blocked punts are all team-highs for East, who holds a 5-1 record through six affairs thanks to the defensive end’s efforts. Ethan Gifford (49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, interception) and Chandler Carver (41 tackles, interception) have all been critical points of production for the Tartans.

In addition to moving to 5-1 overall, East improved to 2-0 overall with the victory. The Tartans will return to Allard Park on Friday evening as East holds Eastern in another SOC I battle.