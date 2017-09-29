‘Burg VB, SW, Clay, Minford soccer roll

Boys Soccer

Thursday (9/28)

South Webster 4, Valley 2

In an exciting, gritty SOC I conference soccer affair, the South Webster Jeeps overcame a strong contest from the Valley Indians on Thursday evening by obtaining three goals from Samuel Holstein and collecting three goals in the second half as a team to move to 6-0-4 on the year with a 4-2 victory over Valley in South Webster.

Throughout the first half, the contest proved to be tightly contested as Andy Johnson’s Indians kept the match tight despite a ninth-minute goal from Samuel Holstein that put South Webster in front early. And in the 35th minute, Trevon Donini’s gargantuan efforts in goal to keep the game close — which led to 13 saves — paid off for Valley as Cayton Ruby obtained and struck on a chance to tie the score at 1-1 heading into halftime.

“I thought Valley took some chances tonight to make this a good game, and some of that paid off,” South Webster head coach Corey Claxon said. “We had 10 offsides calls against us and several of them were very close calls. This definitely had an impact on the game, but for us it was a matter of perseverance.”

In the second half, that perseverance eventually paid off for the Jeeps, as Ty Collins’ 60th minute goal put South Webster in front to stay. Holstein then added an additional pair of blasts just seven and nine minutes later, respectively, to put the game away for good. Ruby added a second goal in the 74th minute to round out the scoring.

“In the second half, we had even more possession, but it took us a while to score,” Claxon said. “Their keeper was playing off his line quite a bit, which helped them in a lot of ways, but Ty caught him too far out with a nice ball from the right side that sailed up and over into the net. I think that took some of the pressure off of us and it wasn’t long before Sam netted two more to round out the night with a hat trick.”

With the win, South Webster continues its roll over the last two seasons, as the Jeeps have only lost one affair in 31 contests from the beginning of 2016 on forward. South Webster will play at Minford on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m., while Valley, who fell to 5-6 but showed promise even in defeat, will travel to North Adams on Tuesday in another 6 p.m. kick.

Clay 2, South Point 0

Behind a goal and an assist from Bryce Toomire, the Clay Panthers’ boys soccer program continued its late-season roll as Clay took home its sixth positive result in eight affairs in a victory over South Point on Thursday evening in Rosemount.

Toomire, who scored on a penalty kick to start off the affair, capped the scoring by launching a pass to Devon Collignon, who scored off of a Toomire pass.

With the victory, the Panthers improved to 6-6 on the year. Clay will look to move above .500 in conference play and overall action when the Panthers travel to New Boston for a conference affair on Tuesday evening.

Girls Soccer

Thursday (9/28)

Minford 7, West 1

Behind three goals apiece from Marissa Risner and Erin Daniels, the Minford Falcons’ girls soccer program was able to overcome a scrappy effort from an improved West squad en route to taking home a 7-1 victory over the Senators’ girls soccer program on Thursday evening in Minford.

From the outset, West showed its improvement as Dreama Sadler’s nine saves in goal, along with Abbie Powell’s goal 27 minutes in, allowed the Lady Senators to equalize the score at 1 following a Risner goal in the 10th minute of the affair.

However, 35 seconds later, Minford proved to have the winning formula that would carry them through the rest of the contest, as Risner found Daniels for a splendid finish that immediately gave the Lady Falcons the lead back. Daniels and Risner continued to pound the goal in the ensuing minutes thereafter, as Daniels’ 34th minute shot off of an Emily Shoemaker pass and another unassisted blast by Risner allowed Minford to establish a 4-1 lead at halftime.

“West has certainly improved since our first match,” Minford head coach Shane Tieman said. “They came out strong and kept us in check for quite a while. They are playing better together as a unit. Beautiful shot to upper back post netting from Abbie Powell. Dreama Sadler did well for them in goal.”

In the second half of play, Minford, behind the play of Daniels and Risner, continued to pour it on as the duo added goals in the 58th and 65th minutes, respectively, to increase the margin to a 6-1 cushion. Ali Brumfield’s 67th minute goal off of a Aurie Coriell pass set the final score..

“I was pleased to see our girls bounce back from Tuesday,” Tieman said. “Erin Daniels and Marissa Risner really had good games from the middle of the field and our defense kept the Senators off our side of the pitch for the most part.”

For the contest, Daniels and Risner led the way as both obtained hat tricks, with Risner adding an assist to head the Minford offensive attack.

Minford, who improved to 8-4 on the year, will play at Chesapeake on Monday evening at 6 p.m. West will travel to Waverly on Tuesday for a SOC II matchup that will start at 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Thursday (9/28)

Wheelersburg def. Oak Hill, 3-0 (25-3, 25-8, 25-11)

Behind another dominating effort, the Wheelersburg Pirates’ volleyball program was able to move to 14-1 on the year as Wheelersburg defeated Oak Hill, 3-0 (25-3, 25-8, 25-11) on Thursday evening in Oak Hill.

Mallory Bergan, who collected a career-high 15 kills in the SOC II affair between the two programs, led the Lady Pirates in the winning effort. Bergan also collected four digs and a block on the evening. Ellie Ruby and Abbie Kallner also continued to put together strong efforts as the pair combined for 29 service points and 14 digs, with Ruby adding seven aces and Kallner collecting 16 assists from the frontline. The latter also added an ace and a block.

Lauren Jolly, who collected 11 service points, three digs, and an ace in just two sets of play, and Kaylee Darnell, who put together six kills, four digs, and a block, rounded out the strong effort for the Lady Pirates, who moved to a perfect 10-0 in SOC II play.

“Lauren really stood out tonight,” Wheelersburg head coach Allen Perry said. “She is another player in this freshmen class that I am very excited about. She plays setter for us on the junior varsity squad and DS and backup setter on varsity. I have total confidence in Lauren, no matter where I put her or when I put her in she always gets the job done with 110 percent effort and a great attitude. I was happy to see her have this opportunity to excel tonight.”

Wheelersburg returns to action on Tuesday evening when the Lady Pirates host Northwest at 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wednesday (9/27)

Portsmouth def. Hillsboro, 4-1

Behind a great team effort, the Portsmouth Trojans’ girls tennis program fended off a strong challenge from Hillsboro as Portsmouth defated the Lady Indians, 4-1, on Wednesday evening.

After Avery Wolfe took care of business early on by straight-setting Jessica Moon (6-0, 6-0), Portsmouth went through adversity as Lauren Coleman fell to Hillsboro’s Breanne Fender (6-3, 6-2). However, in a thrilling singles match between Sarah Lemaster and Hillsboro’s Abby Hammon, Lemaster pulled off a gargantuan effort by outlasting Hammon in a grueling 44-set match, 7-6, 6-7, 10-8, to put Portsmouth up by a 2-1 margin entering doubles play.

There, Portsmouth completely took the contest over, as the doubles teams of Elysia Copley-Lucas/Rylee Moorhead and Emma Coleman/Sara Born won 24 of the 30 sets available. Coleman and Born only lost one set total in its match against Hillsboro’s Kenzie Adams and Haley Norman en route to sealing the victory for Portsmouth.

No. 1 singles — Avery Wolfe (Portsmouth) def. Jessica Moon (Hillsboro) 6-0, 6-0

No. 2 singles — Breanne Fender (Hillsboro) def. Lauren Coleman (Portsmouth) 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 singles — Sarah Lemaster (Portsmouth) def. Abby Hammon (Hillsboro) 7-6, 6-7, 10-8

No. 1 doubles — Elysia Copley-Lucas/Rylee Moorhead (Portsmouth) def. Morgan Kemper/Julia Hart (Hillsboro) 6-1, 6-4

No. 2 doubles — Emma Coleman/Sara Born (Portsmouth) def. Kenzie Adams/Haley Norman (Hillsboro) 6-1, 6-0

Portsmouth def. Ironton, 5-0

After rolling to a 4-1 victory over Hillsboro, the Lady Trojans easily dispatched of Ironton again as Portsmouth won 48 of the 58 sets en route to winning all four of the matches played on the evening (Emma Coleman and Cassidy Bianco won by forfeit in doubles play).

Lemaster led the charge by straight-setting Reese Stage in a dominating 6-0, 6-0 victory, while Coleman only allowed Kaylynn Caskey to win one set in a 6-1, 6-0 outcome. Wolfe handled Sophia Caines at the No. 1 singles slot (6-1, 6-3) while Copley-Lucas and Moorhead did likewise in doubles play against Hannah Lynd and Holly Dutey (6-3, 6-2).

No. 1 singles — Avery Wolfe (Portsmouth) def. Sophia Caines (Ironton) 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 singles — Lauren Coleman (Portsmouth) def. Kaylynn Caskey (Ironton) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 singles — Sarah Lemaster (Portsmouth) def. Reese Stage (Ironton) 6-0, 6-0

No. 1 doubles — Elysia Copley-Lucas/Rylee Moorhead (Portsmouth) def. Hannah Lynd and Holly Dutey (Ironton) 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 doubles — Emma Coleman/Cassidy Bianco (Portsmouth) def. Ironton by default

Portsmouth tennis takes two

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

