2017 Portsmouth Daily Times Pick’ Em — Week 6
Name Michael Bell Michelle Bentley Kevin Colley Jessica Deskarske Mark Richard Chris Slone Ben Spicer
Job Title Advertising Representative Advertising Representative Sports Editor Office Admin Advertising Representative Editor Sports Reporter
Last Week’s Record 5-7 11-1 10-2 8-4 8-4 10-2 8-4
Overall Record 34-28 39-23 48-14 38-24 39-23 49-13 43-19
Adena at Piketon Piketon Piketon Piketon Piketon Adena Piketon Piketon
Coal Grove at Portsmouth Portsmouth Portsmouth Portsmouth Portsmouth Portsmouth Coal Grove Portsmouth
Ironton at Chesapeake Ironton Ironton Ironton Ironton Ironton Ironton Chesapeake
Minford at West West Minford West Minford West West West
East at Northwest Northwest East East East East East East
Notre Dame at Green Green Notre Dame Notre Dame Notre Dame Green Notre Dame Notre Dame
Oak Hill at Wheelersburg Wheelersburg Wheelersburg Wheelersburg Wheelersburg Wheelersburg Wheelersburg Wheelersburg
Symmes Valley at Eastern Symmes Valley Eastern Eastern Symmes Valley Symmes Valley Symmes Valley Eastern
Valley at Waverly Valley Valley Waverly Waverly Valley Waverly Waverly

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_Ben-Spicer-3.jpg

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_ChrisSlone-3.jpg

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_Jessica-Deskarske-3.jpg

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_Kevin-Colley-3.jpg

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_Michelle-Bentley-3.jpg

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_Mike-Bell-BIO-pic-1-1-3.jpg

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/09/web1_rsz_mark_richard-3.jpg

