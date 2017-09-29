|2017 Portsmouth Daily Times Pick’ Em — Week 6
|Name
|Michael Bell
|Michelle Bentley
|Kevin Colley
|Jessica Deskarske
|Mark Richard
|Chris Slone
|Ben Spicer
|Job Title
|Advertising Representative
|Advertising Representative
|Sports Editor
|Office Admin
|Advertising Representative
|Editor
|Sports Reporter
|Last Week’s Record
|5-7
|11-1
|10-2
|8-4
|8-4
|10-2
|8-4
|Overall Record
|34-28
|39-23
|48-14
|38-24
|39-23
|49-13
|43-19
|Adena at Piketon
|Piketon
|Piketon
|Piketon
|Piketon
|Adena
|Piketon
|Piketon
|Coal Grove at Portsmouth
|Portsmouth
|Portsmouth
|Portsmouth
|Portsmouth
|Portsmouth
|Coal Grove
|Portsmouth
|Ironton at Chesapeake
|Ironton
|Ironton
|Ironton
|Ironton
|Ironton
|Ironton
|Chesapeake
|Minford at West
|West
|Minford
|West
|Minford
|West
|West
|West
|East at Northwest
|Northwest
|East
|East
|East
|East
|East
|East
|Notre Dame at Green
|Green
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Green
|Notre Dame
|Notre Dame
|Oak Hill at Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Wheelersburg
|Symmes Valley at Eastern
|Symmes Valley
|Eastern
|Eastern
|Symmes Valley
|Symmes Valley
|Symmes Valley
|Eastern
|Valley at Waverly
|Valley
|Valley
|Waverly
|Waverly
|Valley
|Waverly
|Waverly