Valley at Waverly

With a 40-6 victory over Fairview (Ky.) in tow, the Valley Indians’ football program will look to keep the momentum going as Valley, who is 2-3 on the year, will face Waverly (4-1) on Friday evening in Waverly in what will be the SOC II opener for both programs.

Valley will look to continue to ride the abilities of Gabe Streeter, who scored four touchdowns in the Indians’ romp over the Eagles last Friday. Streeter caught a 21-yard touchdown pass, scored on a 33-yard interception return, and turned two totes of nine and two yards to paydirt last Friday while also adding a total of 85 rushing yards and 23 receiving yards in a dominating victory. Kayden Mollette added 84 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while Cody Spence and Tucker Williams combined for 21 stops on the evening.

As for Waverly, the Tigers will look to rebound under the direction of Chris Crabtree, with Waverly turning the ball over five times in a 38-13 loss to Nelsonville-York. Despite the loss, the Tigers still hold a firm grasp on a playoff position in the Division IV, Region 16 standings behind the play of Clayton Howell and Drew Kritzwiser.

Oak Hill at Wheelersburg

With another dominating win in the bag (38-14 victory over Jackson), the Wheelersburg Pirates, who sit at 5-0 on the year, will have another solid opponent visit Ed Miller Stadium to start the second half of the year as Wheelersburg hosts its second Jackson County opponent in a row in Oak Hill.

Perhaps the most intriguing matchup on Wednesday evening is how the Pirates’ defense will handle the balanced running attack of Oak Hill’s Zach Fisher, Walker Smith, and Bayley Clutters. The Oaks, who are 4-1 in 2017, will have to go against a defense that held Jackson to 61 yards of total offense in the second half and kept Blake McCoy in check (3.7 yards per carry against ‘Burg after averaging 9.1 a carry for the year).

East at Northwest

With two proud fanbases, Friday evening’s contest between East and Northwest certainly will hold plenty in the way of pageantry when the Tartans and Mohawks meet in McDermott for an SOC I affair.

For the ever-explosive East offense, Kyle Flannery will look to match the performance that he put together last week as the junior scored five touchdowns (a 10-yard reception, a 39-yard punt return, and three runs of 5, 5, and 50 yards) to lead the Tartans to a 49-7 rout of Manchester. Northwest, which has given up 196 points per contest in five games (39.2 average), will look to show improvement in that area against the Tartans after dropping their points allowed total in each of the past two weeks.