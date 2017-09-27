SW ties Alexander in battle of undefeated teams

Boys Soccer

Tuesday (9/26)

South Webster 2, Alexander 2

Behind another excellent effort from Corey Claxon’s ballclub, the South Webster Jeeps’ boys soccer program was able to obtain a tie over an undefeated Albany Alexander squad as the Jeeps tied the Spartans, 2-2, in an outstanding road bout held in Albany.

Overall, South Webster, who kept its undefeated mark at 5-0-4 with the tie, held the advantage throughout much of the first half as the Jeeps struck first thanks to an unassisted blast by Braden Martin in the 14th minute. Even though Michael Norris (who had a team-high 22 goals to go along with seven assists entering Tuesday’s contest) scored for Alexander to tie the score in the 17th minute, it didn’t faze the Jeeps one bit as Shiloah Blevins struck back with a goal off of a Michael Andrews pass in the 24th minute to allow South Webster to retake, and hold, the advantage heading into the halftime break.

In the second half, the Jeeps’ gritty play allowed South Webster to maintain a 2-1 advantage over a powerful Alexander lineup. The Jeeps’ efforts, however, were overcome by Norris’ ability as the senior score on another unassisted blast in the 68th minute to force the tie.

“The second half was back and forth quite a bit,” Claxon said. “Our guys in the back did so well for most of the game, but once again, Michael Norris made it happen for them with a second goal with about 12 minutes to go in the game. We had a few more good chances to win it, but it remained scoreless for the remainder of the game and we walked out of there with a pretty good result against an undefeated Division II Alexander team.”

And a result like that, without question, had Claxon pleased.

“This was an exciting game that I thought we had in the bag at one point,” Claxon said. “We went into the game making adjustments on defense to key in on their senior leading scorer, Michael Norris, and overall, I think it worked fairly well. I was proud of the way the guys played and that includes our defense, midfield and forwards. They each did their job tonight and it showed.”

South Webster will have another big matchup awaiting it when the Jeeps host Valley in a SOC I soccer bout. Game time is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday (9/26)

Wheelersburg def. Minford, 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-6)

Behind another excellent serving and defensive effort from its senior laden backline (Ellie Ruby and Mia Darnell), the Wheelersburg Pirates’ volleyball program obtained a straight set victory over the Minford Falcons, 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-6) in a rivalry contest between the two programs on Tuesday evening in Wheelersburg.

For the contest, Ruby led the charge with a team-best 18 digs to go along with 12 service points, four aces, and an assist on the evening, while Darnell collected a standout effort of her own with 21 service points, four aces, and three digs. Abbie Kallner added 20 assists, eight digs, two aces, and a kill to round out a solid effort between the trio.

Mallory Bergan’s nine kills and four blocks and Alli McQuay’s 12 service points, 11 digs, 10 kills, two blocks, one ace, and one assist were all vital numbers for the Lady Pirates, who upped its record to 13-1 and 8-0 in SOC II conference play.

Wheelersburg will travel to Oak Hill to take on the Oaks on Thursday in another SOC II bout.

Clay def. Green, 3-0 (25-0, 25-5, 25-12)

Behind another fantastic effort from Delanie Gilliland, the Clay Panthers’ volleyball program collected a rare shutout in the first set over Green en route to its eighth win in a row by defeating the Lady ‘Cats in straight sets (25-0, 25-5, 25-12) on Tuesday evening in Franklin Furnace.

Gilliland, who starred from the backline all throughout the affair, collected an impressive 26 points from serve, including 15 aces, during the contest. The junior also collected four digs and three kills in the affair. Shaelyn Vassar also collected an outstanding effort of her own by obtaining 18 points from serve, eight aces, four digs, and two service receptions, while Taylor Lewis added a well-rounded game with eight kills, eight points from serve, six aces, and a solo block.

Jensen Warnock’s 13 kills, four aces, and four digs and Lila Brown’s 22 assists also helped the Lady Panthers in the victory, which allowed Clay to move to 14-2 and 8-1 in SOC I action.

Clay will host Notre Dame on Thursday evening in a match that will likely decide the SOC I Championship.

Notre Dame def. Western, 3-0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-12)

Behind 22 kills from Lexi Smith, along with 37 assists, 13 points from serve, and three aces from Cassie Schaefer, the Notre Dame Titans’ volleyball program collected a straight-set victory over Western (25-12, 25-12, 25-12) on Tuesday evening in Portsmouth.

Smith, who obtained the aforementioned 22 kills on the evening on a .688 attack percentage, didn’t commit a single attack error across the entire match. The senior collected nine digs, two solo blocks, and two additional assisted blocks to round out yet another fantastic effort. Fellow frontline hand Katie Dettwiller, who obtained nine kills on a .583 attack percentage and three solo blocks, and Schaefer’s aforementioned totals, in addition to a perfect serving percentage helped lead the Lady Titans to the victory.

Taylor Schmidt and Ali Smith combined for 28 digs and Ava Hassel added a perfect serving percentage for Notre Dame, who improved to 11-5 overall and 9-0 in SOC I play.

As mentioned, Notre Dame will travel to Rosemount to take on Clay in a match that will likely decide the SOC I Championship.

Girls Soccer

Monday (9/25)

North Adams 6, Waverly 5

Behind a late charge from the North Adams Green Devils’ girls soccer program, the Waverly girls soccer program fell in heartbreaking fashion as a North Adams goal with three seconds left allowed the Green Devils to edge Waverly by the slightest of margins, 6-5, on Monday evening.

Zoiee Smith, again, starred for Waverly as the freshman obtained three goals, including two in the first half, that allowed Waverly to take a 3-2 lead at halftime. Hannah Goodman and Breanna Murphy each added a goal for the Lady Tigers.

“This loss was very tough,” Waverly head coach Chris Murphy said. “We were winning by two. We had two very unfortunate calls against us that ended up turning the momentum of the match to North Adams’ side. Still, we are very proud of our team and how hard we worked and played together.”

Waverly, who is now 6-4 overall, will resume SOC II play on Thursday evening when the Tigers face Northwest.

Saturday (9/23)

Zane Trace 2, Waverly 0

In another hard-fought nonconference affair, Waverly fell to Zane Trace, 2-0, in a battle between two competitive girls soccer programs on Saturday.

“I want to compliment Zane Trace on their success,” Murphy said. “They played hard and capitalized when we gave them the chance. I am proud of the ladies. We fought valiantly despite missing three players from our starting lineup. Our team really came together and did our best despite the situation that we were in.”

Clay, ND, ‘Burg VB continue taking care of business

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7