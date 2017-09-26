Clay rolls on

VOLLEYBALL

Monday (9/26)

Clay def. West, 3-0 (25-19, 25-6, 25-5)

In a nonconference battle between the Clay Panthers and the West Senators’ volleyball programs, it was the Clay Panthers who emerged with their eighth consecutive victory as Clay moved to 13-2 on the year with a straight-set victory (25-19, 25-6, 25-5) over West on Monday evening in Rosemount.

Throughout the course of the evening, Jensen Warnock proved to be an absolute pest in all areas as the all-around athlete collected 15 points from serve, 14 kills, 10 digs, and seven service receptions to head the charge in the victory. The junior also added three aces for good measure.

In addition to Warnock’s efforts, fellow frontline players Taylor Lewis and Delanie Gilliland were also strong in all facets. Lewis obtained 16 points from serve, 13 kills, seven service receptions, five aces, and three solo blocks along with an assisted block to cap off a splendid evening, while Gilliland notched 14 points from serve, 10 digs, nine kills, and a solo block to round out an outstanding effort from the frontline.

Shaelyn Vassar’s eight digs, five service receptions, and three aces and Lila Brown’s 37 assists were also vital in Clay’s victory on Monday evening. The Lady Panthers played Green in Franklin Furnace on Tuesday evening and will host the second of two primo bouts against Notre Dame on Thursday evening in Rosemount.

Unioto def. Notre Dame, 3-1 (25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-12)

Despite a strong effort against a perennially strong Scioto Valley Conference (SVC) power, the Notre Dame Lady Titans weren’t able to crack the code against the Unioto Sherman Tanks’ volleyball program as Notre Dame fell by a 3-1 tally (22-25, 17-25, 25-20, 12-25) on Monday evening in Chillicothe.

Even though the trip to Ross County resulted in a loss, the Lady Titans received strong play from Lexi Smith, who obtained 20 kills during the contest while collecting a .378 attack percentage in the process. Smith also added another team high in aces (three) and collected a dozen digs in the affair, while fellow frontline hand Katie Dettwiller obtained 10 kills on a .304 attack percentage.

In addition to the aforementioned pair, Cassie Schaefer, Ava Hassel, Taylor Schmidt, and Clara Hash all collected perfect serving percentages on the evening, with Schaefer also obtaining 37 assists and 12 points from serve and Hassel (14), Hash (11), and Schmidt (11) all obtaining double-digit digs. Ali Smith added 10 digs to round out the Notre Dame efforts.

Notre Dame hosted Western on Tuesday evening and, as mentioned, will head to Rosemount to face Clay in a match that could ultimately decide the SOC I Championship on Thursday evening.

