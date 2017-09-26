‘Burg, NW stay entrenched in OSSCA Poll

Over the balance of their coaching careers, Todd Jarvis, Josh Keeney, and Kelsey Glockner have helped build their players into winners.

On Monday afternoon, their work in making the Wheelerburg Pirates’ girls soccer program, the Northwest Mohawks’ boys soccer program, and the Notre Dame volleyball program what they currently are in 2017 is certainly paying off as all three programs continue to hold down ranked positions in the OSSCA (Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association) Girls Division III Poll, the OSSCA Boys Division III Poll, and the OHSVCA (Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association) Division V Poll, respectively, as the third week of each poll was made available to the public.

For the Lady Pirates, Wheelersburg used another strong week to maintain its No. 7 position in the OSSCA Polls. Jarvis’ club, which garnered 36 points, collected blowout wins of 6-1 over Fairland and 15-0 over South Point to move its scoring mark to an astronomical 77-10 over its opponents en route to an outstanding 11-0 mark.

As far as the overall scoring is concerned, Madison Humble continues to go on an absolute rampage against the opposition as the senior midfielder has collected 22 goals and 12 assists for an astonishing 56 points with a quarter of the regular season still to play. Libby Miller has added 12 goals and four assists en route to 28 points, while Lyndlee Willis, Christen Risner, Chelsee Steele, and Laney Eller each have collected six goals or more on the year. Sophie Hagans, who has collected five assists to tie Risner for second on the unit, has also been a major contributor.

Keeney’s club, which moved up to the first team receiving votes in the OSSCA Poll, has proven to be an outstanding club this year as Northwest has started the year an impressive 10-0. The Mohawks followed up annihilating victories over West Union (9-2) and Williamsport Westfall (10-0) by taking home a critical 3-2 victory over Minford to remain undefeated at 11-0 and 5-0 in SOC II play, and have outscored the opposition by a staggering 79-15 tally.

On the volleyball side of the coin, Glockner’s crew continues to hold tight in the Division IV OHSVCA Poll, as the Lady Titans moved up from 20th in the rankings to 18th as Notre Dame garnered 14 points in the poll.

For the year, the Lady Titans, who hold a 10-5 overall record, are led by Lexi Smith, who has collected 238 kills and a .470 hitting percentage to lead the unit. Smith also holds team highs in digs (159), blocks (50), and aces (45) en route to a wonderful campaign. Katie Dettwiller and Clara Hash have combined to collect 212 kills on the year, with Hash adding 109 digs, 15 blocks, and 14 aces on the year and Dettwiller obtaining 29 blocks.

Ali Smith (124 digs, 31 aces) and Cassie Schaefer (370 assists, 76 digs, 24 aces, 10 blocks) have been among the standouts for Notre Dame, who currently holds an unblemished 8-0 mark in conference play as of press time.

ND moves up in OHSVCA Poll

By Kevin Colley kcolley@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7

Reach Kevin Colley at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930 OR on Twitter @ColleyKevin7