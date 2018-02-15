It’s February – Valentine’s Day has passed – and although the expression of love during

this time is often shown through cards and gifts – random acts of kindness can leave quite

an impression Not only in February, but any day or month, simple acts could have the

potential of making a true difference for someone.

Think about seniors in your community or a senior you know. Below are some ideas of

random acts of kindness that could add a ray of sunshine to their day:

• Bake or cook for someone.

• Visit someone in a nursing home.

• Hold the door open for someone.

• Smile at someone you don’t know.

• Run an errand or go grocery shopping for someone.

• Send a handmade card.

• Visit an older friend who lives alone.

• Set-up a bird feeder outside an older adult’s window at their home or retirement community. Stop by often to refill.

• Read the newspaper to a senior with poor eyesight.

• Spend an afternoon talking with an older adult and listening to their favorite music.

• Make popcorn and spend time watching classic movies with an older adult.

• Offer a little help around the house with chores like vacuuming, mopping, making the bed, folding laundry, etc.

• Help an older adult with their groceries to the car.

• Drop off used magazines, books, puzzles and games to your local Senior Center. Or, call your local Senior Center to ask about what donations would be most useful.

• Offer your seat in a waiting room or your place in line to an older adult.

• Offer to take an older adult for a drive or special outing.

• Give an older loved one a hug and a smile to warm their heart.

• Seek advice from a senior. They have a lot of wisdom and experiences to share.

• Pick up the tab for an older adult or couple while having lunch or getting a cup of coffee.

• Thank a veteran. Send a thank-you note to a local veterans’ lodge or retirement community asking the sentiment be shared with all residing veterans.

• Leave a bag of pet food or treats outside the door of an older adult’s home who has a pet.

• Take trash to the curb or the newspaper/mail to the door of an older neighbor.

• Take your electronic device to visit with a senior and use the technology to reference items from their past that come up in conversation.

• Take an older adult to church who is not able to drive anymore.

If you have an older loved one, neighbor or friend who you have concerns about or would like to learn more about resources in your community that can help them remain in their home, call our Resource Center to learn more. We can be reached toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail to info@aaa7.org.

