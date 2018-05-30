Today is your today

You’ve often heard “today is the first day of the rest your life.” Well, it is. Now what do you plan to do with it? What vision do you have for your life? How do you want to be remembered? Will you add value through focus, or are you going in circles?

There is a solution, and it begins right here, right now with your desire. Write it down and repeat your desire a minimum of 6 to 12 times daily. Too time consuming, you think to yourself? I don’t believe so. It takes time and repetition to grow.

Studies show the average person gives a minimum of two to three hours daily to social media and television, making countless others wealthy. Why not invest in yourself first before giving your time and value to others who value you only as a number?

If you are ready to begin your first day, let’s start right here, right now. It is important that you begin with a positive affirmation that you believe and you can easily say each day. For example, one of my favorite quotes is, “You don’t have to be great to get started, but you must start to become great.” It is necessary that you become great in your own eyes. In other words, you must learn to like yourself.

You may ask yourself, “Where do I begin?”

It’s quite simple. Let’s follow a few simple steps. Are you ready?

First, stop right here and tell yourself, “I am good at (you name it).”

Second, commit to repeating your positive statement 12 times a day. You may wish to begin with 6 times in the morning and 6 times as you end your day. You’re amazing brain will believe anything you tell it if you repeat it long enough, so why not be positive? Your goal is to create a positive mindset through repetition.

Studies show that it takes a minimum of 21 days before your subconscious mind will take your thoughts seriously. Positive self-talk will lead to a positive self-image as you visualize yourself with value.

Third, do you feel that you need help? Of course you do. To guarantee your success, it’s recommended that you get an accountability partner or connect with your higher power.

Finally, tracking your actions through journaling, verbal communication and physical activity requires that you use several parts of your brain.

Brian Tracy stated that committing your goals to paper increases the likelihood of your success for achieving them by 1,000 percent. Imagine that.

Setting personal goals will give your “today” a new vision with you as the star who will create win-wins for all involved. In fact, you will be taking your time back by giving less to social media, television, shopping, idle conversation and much more.

Studies reveal that you cannot be positive and negative at the same time. Setting a goal for yourself is a positive action, takes focus and leaves little room for negativity or depression.

In the end, you will find that you are valued and appreciated because of your focus, consistency and the security others feel when they’re around you.

Are you now ready for a great today? I challenge you to set time aside — quiet time — a minimum of two times each day to excuse yourself from distractions.

What do you have to lose? Absolutely nothing. You are taking back your time and your days.

I challenge you to take back your “today” and be determined to positively apply the statement, “Today is the first day of the rest of your life.”

Jumpstart your brain; jumpstart your life.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Marcia-Harris-1.jpg

Marcia Harris, MA, CLL

For more information on your amazing brain, refer to “How the Brain Learns” (David Sousa) and “The New Science of Learning: How to Live in Harmony with your Brain” (Terry Doyle and Todd Zakrajsek), as well as the Journal of Psychology “mindset development” Seaton, Fiona. Educational Psychology in Practice Volume: 34 Issue 1 (2018) ISSN: 0266-7363 Online ISSN: 1469-5839 Reach Marcia Harris, MA, CLL of YOUnique Whole Brain Life Skill, LLC and Time Out for Me, Inc. at 740-353-8056.

