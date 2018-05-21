36th Senior Citizens Art Show begins

It’s hard to believe it is already May. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) loves a lot of things about May, especially the observance of Older Americans Month and the opportunity to host our annual AAA7 Senior Citizens Art Show and Poetry/Essay Contest.

For those not familiar with our art show, this year marks 36 years for this fun and popular event that we have the privilege of hosting and organizing each year. It’s always a treat to see all of the amazing talent we have right here in our local communities. I encourage you to see for yourself the beautiful art and composition pieces our seniors will have on display. They certainly enjoy sharing their talent for the enjoyment of others and we appreciate their participation in this special event.

Mark your calendars for May 21-25 and May 29 through June 1. During this time, the artwork of many talented individuals age 55 and older will be on display at the Esther Allen Greer Museum on the campus of the University of Rio Grande in Rio Grande. A special tea to honor our artists will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 1 at the Greer Museum. Artwork will be on display 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily today through Friday, and May 29-31. Examples of art categories that may be entered in the contest include acrylic, charcoal, counted cross stitch, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil and photography. Judging themes include abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, human portraits, seascape and still life. Composition pieces include poems and essays.

Everyone is invited to attend. When you visit, we encourage you to be sure and vote for your favorite piece for our “People’s Choice Award.” It’s always fun to see what piece is determined a favorite by those who visit the art show.

We are looking forward to sharing our annual art show with the community, and hope to see you at the AAA7 Senior Citizens Art Exhibit in Rio Grande. For more information, call us at 800-582-7277 or email us at info@aaa7.org.

Pamela K. Matura

Pamela K. Matura is executive director for the Area Agency on Aging District 7. She can be reached at 800-582-7277 or info@aaa7.org

