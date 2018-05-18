Jerusalem is a beloved piece of land

President Trump’s name will be stamped on a piece of the Holy Land.

According to a 2018 newspaper article in the Jerusalem Post, a small area near the United States Embassy in Jerusalem will be named “United States Square in honor of President Donald Trump.” www.jpost.com.

Why the bestowing of honor on an American leader? On Dec. 6, 2017, President Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel; an event long awaited by pro-Israel American Jews, the nation of Israel and evangelical Christians around the world. But, Jerusalem is sacred real estate to Jews, Christians, Muslims, Arab Christians and Christian Palestinians.

Jews, Christians and Muslims adhere to the Old Testament; one thing they all have in common. However, Islam teaches that the Torah (first five books of the Hebrew Bible) and the other prophetic books are legitimate scripture, but posits textual errors in others. Jews and most Christians believe the Bible is inerrant.

Why did Trump make this decision? In 1995, the Jerusalem Embassy Act was passed into law, so Trump fulfilled a U.S. promise made to Israel after 23 years. Prior American presidents pontificated, but failed to add the proof to the pudding.

On one side, the Jews and Christians call for an undivided Jerusalem as the capital. On the other side, the Muslims claim Jerusalem as their holy city due to the location of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

But what does the Bible say? A text in 2 Chronicles 6:5-6 is often cited: “Since the day that I brought my people out of the land of Egypt, I chose no city in all the tribes of Israel in which to build a house, that my name might be there, and I chose no man as prince over my people Israel; but I have chosen Jerusalem that my name may be there and I have chosen David to be over my people Israel,” wherein King Solomon quotes God. And Bible believers point out that God gave the Holy Land to the descendants of Abraham.

Is this a fulfillment of biblical prophecy? Some say yes, and some say no.

Is God using Trump as a vessel? Patsy Clairmont authored a humorous book called “God Uses Cracked Pots.” And Trump certainly fits into that category. Remember Matthew before he became a disciple. It was common for tax collectors to cheat the people, and Matthew was a Jew who worked for the Roman government and, therefore, he too was despised.

What has Trump done right? The release of Otto Warmbier and three other American citizens from North Korea. Not backing down from the brutal bully Kim Jong-Un on nuclear weapons. Initiated major income tax reform. Ordered sanctions against the Syrian government following chemical weapons attack. Declared opioid abuse a public health emergency in USA. Outlined a wide-ranging plan to combat the opioid epidemic. Signed three executive orders on law enforcement targeting violent crime and criminal drug cartels.

What has Trump done wrong? Too many things to put in my short column.

However, as a person of faith, I applauded when Jerusalem was recognized as the capital of Israel. But God cares about the Arabs and Muslims as well. And Christians need to care about the welfare of Muslims in Palestine and in America.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/05/web1_Melissa-Martin-14.jpg

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, self-syndicated columnist, educator and therapist. She resides in Scioto County, Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, self-syndicated columnist, educator and therapist. She resides in Scioto County, Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com.