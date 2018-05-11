Spooky night and a frog leg supper

It was always so very peaceful, yet spooky, those nights I spent with my two sons, Kelly and Kendall, frog hunting from our small cartop boat on Kinniconick Creek.

I generally manned the paddle. One of the boys would aim the spotlight while the other thrust the long-handled gig.

We would often clean our catch back at the campsite. The jumbo legs would be skinned, rolled in flour, and fried in bacon grease in an iron skillet supported by two rocks over an open fire.

You can find frog legs on some restaurant buffets, but their taste can never compare with those we fixed on the creek bank so many seasons ago.

Kentucky’s season on bullfrogs opens at noon Friday, May 18. The daily limit (noon one day until noon the next) is 15, and the possession limit is 30.

If you take them by gun or bow and arrow, a hunting license is required. If taken by pole and line, a fishing license is required. By hand or gig, either license is valid.

Squirrel hunting is usually associated with the fall seasons, but Kentucky has a spring season that opens next Saturday, May 19. It runs through June 15.

The daily bag limit is six, and the possession limit – the amount you can have in the freezer – is 12.

Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.

No Limit Seasons

Kentucky hunting seasons for coyotes, groundhogs and wild pigs are open year round, with no bag limits.

Only shoguns are legal firearms in hunting coyotes at night, but shotgun shells with just one slug are not permitted.

Shooting hours for groundhogs and wild pigs are the same as those for squirrels.

Turkey Results

Kentucky hunters harvested 27,250 wild turkeys during the 23-day spring season.

Leading northeastern counties in number of birds killed was Lewis with 307, followed closely by Carter with 303. Other final results showed Greenup with 203, Lawrence with 189, Elliott with 158 and Boyd with 83.

If Necessary

The following joke might be considered just a tad off color, but not enough that we can’t appreciate a good laugh.

A man wakes up one morning to find a bear on his roof. So he looks in the yellow pages and, sure enough, there’s an ad for “Bear Removers.” He calls the number, and the bear remover says he’ll be over in 30 minutes.

The bear remover arrives and gets out of his van. He’s got a ladder, a baseball bat, a shotgun and a mean old pit bull.

“What are you going to do?” the homeowner asks.

“I’m going to put this ladder up against the roof, and then I’m going to go up there and knock the bear off the roof with this baseball bat. When the bear falls off the roof, the pit bull is trained to grab his testicles and not let go. The bear will then be subdued enough for me to put him in the cage in the back of the van.”

He then hands the shotgun to the homeowner.

“What’s the shotgun for?” asks the homeowner.

He answers, “If the bear knocks me off the roof, you shoot the dog.”

G. Sam Piatt

Reach G. Sam Piatt at gsamwriter@twc.com or 606-932-3619.

