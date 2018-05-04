Parallels to ‘Camp of the Saints’

The approach to the U.S. border in Tijuana of the caravan of Honduran refugees, along with the seemingly never-ending stream of refugees entering Europe from the Middle East and Africa cannot help but make me think of a book that I was instrumental in publishing years ago. “Camp of the Saints” was written by the Frenchman Jean Raspail in the 1972. In the early 1980s, I was an officer and on the board of a Washington, D.C.-based foundation, The Institute for Western Values. Raspail’s book was brought to our attention as a dystopian novel predicting what he saw as the inevitable outcome of income disparities between the developed and the “developing” worlds.

The parallels between the events of that book, written 46 years ago, and the events unfolding today throughout the world are frightening. In the book, written from a French perspective, the multitudes of the Indian subcontinent descend upon France in boats, overwhelming the culture and way of life of the very nationalistic French people, similar to the invasion of the West taking place today.

All well thought out dystopian novels force us to think through the ultimate consequences of the events of today. In “1984,” which was written in 1948, George Orwell predicted a total surveillance society in which all freedoms were limited by the all-encompassing power of the state. Today, our cell phones track us everywhere we go. Cameras are everywhere recording us. Our emails and our web browsing are examined so that merchants can try to sell us something. We can expect no right of privacy, and privacy, the philosophers tell us, is a necessary condition of freedom.

In “1984,” old newspaper stories were redacted to fit the needs of the present government actions. Today, it is much easier. Simply eliminate certain posts from popular websites or eliminate certain results from the most popular search engines. No one is the wiser. We all know that China demands that Google censor its content for Chinese users, but the Chinese citizens do not know that they are being censored. Does anyone really believe that we in the U.S. are not also being censored? Popular sites, such as Facebook and YouTube, admit they censor what they believe to be objectionable material. The truth of the past is constantly changed to fit the requirements of today’s actions. The great heroes of America’s past are reviled as evil men because they were no respecters of rights which were non-existent in their day. A mere 10 years ago, both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama opposed gay marriage. Now, even Tucker Carlson favors it. Is it fair to hold heroes of the distant past to today’s standards, standards of which they had no knowledge or understanding?

This is not new, of course. Napoleon wrote 200 years ago that “history is a lie agreed upon.” Today many people I know reject as “false flags” events which would seem to be unarguable. When there is no longer a canon, people can be led to believe anything is “fake news.” “1984” seems quite prescient.

“Camp of the Saints” seems equally prescient. The Wikipedia article for “Camp of the Saints” tells us, “The migrants make their way north, having no desire to assimilate to French culture, but continuing to demand a First World standard of living, even as they flout laws, do not produce, and murder French citizens, such as factory bosses and shopkeepers, as well as the ordinary people who do not welcome them. They are also joined by the immigrants who already reside in the Europe, as well as various left-wing and anarchist groups. Across the West, more and more migrants arrive and have children, rapidly growing to outnumber the native French. In a matter of months, the West has been overrun and the pro-immigrant governments are established.” Though written 46 years ago, does this not remind one of the current situation in Europe, where there are “no go” zones for the police in large sections of Paris and London; where Malmo, Sweden has become the rape capital of the world; where the ethnic Swedes are projected to be a minority in Sweden by 2050?

What is to be done? The poor of all nations understandably desire to be rich and live like the rich. There is necessarily an inescapable pressure of migration from poor areas to rich areas. The rich understandably desire to hold on to the culture and riches, material and otherwise, which they and their ancestors have created. The problem cannot be resolved by polemics and name calling. As is the case with most disputes, from the personal to the international, this one will be solved amicably only when each side can stand in the shoes of the other side, and truly understand each other’s needs.

I have often said that the best thing which could happen to promote international harmony would be an invasion from outer space. Then, we, of Earth, could bind together in harmony to save ourselves. Somehow we must do that now without the benefit of an invasion. The future of Western culture, and perhaps the whole world, depends upon our finding an answer soon, an answer satisfactory to all concerned.

John Kizer

If you found this column of value, please tell us at PDTnews@aimmediamidwest.com or 740-353-3101 ext. 1927.

If you found this column of value, please tell us at PDTnews@aimmediamidwest.com or 740-353-3101 ext. 1927.