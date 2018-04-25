The other side of the story

To the editor:

The communities need both sides of the story. Now, let’s hear the real story about what has happened to all the surrounding communities and sick workers. Let’s see what the reuse group has to say about putting more people at risk with Plutonium contamination. Oh, and by the way reuse group, will you be funded by DOE? Don’t our area communities already have one of the HIGHEST CANCER RATES in the United States? This doesn’t happen by chance.

We are here waiting for the other side of the horror story. Waste dump and NO JOBS! Can’t demo building or we will have problems like Hanford. We DON’T want Plutonium and other hazards all over the communities. We’ve been sacrificed enough.

We are FOR JOBS and CLEANUP, but NOT a DUMP. We testified in 1995-96 and November 2014 about the fractured bedrock. Also, there is evidence of offsite contamination. Why would we accept a DUMP and potentially sacrifice our next generation, too? It seems a dump will offer few short-term jobs, but potentially long-term health effects.

Finally, what about the earthquake fault line we are on? These are concerns that need addressed in a public forum and not a check the box we pretended to inform the public at a “community open house” by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Vina Colley

Portsmouth-Piketon Residents for Environmental Safety and Security (PRESS)

National Nuclear Workers for Justice (NNWJ)

Nuclear Whistleblowers Alliance (NWA)