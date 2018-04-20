Portsmouth man battles Kinniconick muskie

Dave Malone of Portsmouth and his son, Matt, took advantage of last Saturday’s pleasant weather, when the temperature rose to 80, to slide their boat into Kinniconick Creek for some bass fishing.

Matt, 24, threw a jighead adorned with a small plastic lure in toward the shoreline. He was in for a nice surprise.

A fish – a big fish, too big to be a bass – nabbed the bait. All heck broke loose as the surface exploded. Matt held on and tried to gain line. But he and his 8-pound test line soon parted ways.

Matt, who got a chance to see the fish before it broke his line, yelled at his dad, “Muskie! Cast over there.”

Dave, who was using a small, flat head crankbait, did so, and, sure enough, the muskie hit. The fish took off with a run, a swirl and a jump.

“I had to baby him, because I had just 12-pound line on myself,” Dave said. He estimated the fight lasted a good 10 minutes before the muskie tired and he was able to bring it into the boat.

It measured three feet, three inches, and was estimated to weigh 15-17 pounds.

It takes a large dip net to bring a muskie into a boat, either that or a gaff. Of course, all they had was a small bass net. But Matt managed to get enough of it under the muskie’s body to bring it into the boat.

After a pose for a photo, the fish was released alive.

It seems Matt is the bass fisherman of the family. He caught and released 10 bass during the trip, and was headed off this weekend for Lake St. Claire, the smallmouth haven located north of Detroit.

They launched Matt’s bassboat at the Garrison ramp and the muskie was caught upstream from the railroad bridge.

A few years ago, a fishing friend of mine, Bill Carver, was fishing between the railroad bridge and the stream’s mouth on the Ohio River with his son, Little Ottis, who boated a hefty muskie that measured in length in the mid-40s

Years ago, while plugging for bass with my father, I landed a 36-inch muskie just 100 yards upstream from the railroad bridge.

And on the bend in the stream between the railroad bridge and the highway bridge, I have, over the years, “raised” three muskies, but failed to hook any of them.

G. Sam Piatt

Reach G. Sam Piatt at gsamwriter@twc.com or 606-932-3619.

