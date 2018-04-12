Eat healthy while satisfying your cravings

Many of us struggle to maintain a healthy diet while eating out. Last month, the Scioto County Health Coalition unveiled its new Better Plate Initiative to help our community become healthier. This month, the Better Plate goes Italian.

Belini Cucina Italian Restaurant, 603 Chillicothe Street in the heart of downtown Portsmouth, has a very inviting atmosphere with a beautiful decor. While Italian food has a reputation for being carb heavy, Belini Cucina has many healthier options. One of these options is the salmon salad, which features a perfectly prepared piece of salmon on a bed of Italian greens, mushrooms and other fresh vegetables. This dish is an excellent choice for a heart healthy meal. Salmon is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which is a type of unsaturated fat that can lower your risk of heart attacks and strokes when consumed as part of an overall healthy diet. According to the Mayo Clinic, Omega-3 fatty acids reduce inflammation, decrease triglycerides, lower blood pressure, reduce blood clotting and decreases irregular heartbeats. It is recommended that adults consume two servings of Omega-3 rich fish a week, and Belini Cucina’s salmon salad is a delicious option to meet that recommendation.

In addition to the salmon salad, Belini Cucina also has many other healthy options. Their menu features several vegetarian options, of which spinach lasagna and primavera are just a couple. For those craving pasta, most entrees are available in smaller lunch sizes and served with a fresh side salad.

Belini Cucina’s menu demonstrates that healthy eating and satisfying your craving for Italian food doesn’t have to be in conflict. A wide variety of fresh ingredients and varied entrees allows this restaurant to have something for everyone. Considering your health when eating out doesn’t have to be so difficult, thanks to the Scioto County Health Coalition. Keep an eye out for the Better Plate Initiative at Belini Cucina, with more restaurants to be added soon.

Christy Sherman

Christy Sherman, DNP, RN, is a member of the Scioto County Health Coalition Nutrition Committee.

