Bombs kill people, too

When an individual wants to kill without being caught, he uses a bomb instead of a gun.

Explosive devices kill and injure people. Mass killings via bombs happen on American soil. Does retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens want to repeal explosives along with firearms?

The 2018 bomb explosions in Texas killed two people and injured several others. The first three package bombs exploded at homes, the fourth discharged on the side of a road and the last bomb blew up at a FedEx facility. Mark Conditt died after detonating a bomb inside his car.

In 2013, two bombs exploded during the Boston Marathon. Three spectators died, and more than 260 people were wounded. Tamerlan Tsarnaev died following a shootout with law enforcement, and his brother, Dzhokhar, was later arrested.

An airplane can become an explosive device. On Sept. 11, 2001, 19 men hijacked four fuel-loaded U.S. commercial airplanes in the USA, and a total of 2,977 people were killed in terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and outside of Shanksville, Pa. Airplanes flown into the Twin Towers and the Pentagon were used as killing machines.

In 1999, the Columbine teens planned their attacks primarily as a bombing, and tried to use propane bombs. Only the pipe bombs worked. They had loaded their cars with bombs and gasoline, set to detonate at noon.

During the 1996 Summer Games, a bomb exploded at the Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. Two people died, and more than 100 were injured. Eric Robert Rudolph was arrested in 2003.

The Oklahoma City bombing occurred when a truck packed with explosives was detonated in 1995. A total of 168 people died, and hundreds were injured. Timothy McVeigh was convicted and executed.

Ramzi Yousef was convicted in the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center. Six people were killed, and more than a thousand were injured when he drove a van beneath the tower and detonated a bomb.

Theodore Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, killed three people and injured 24 others during a 17-year period. The first homemade bomb detonated in 1978.

In 1975, a hidden bomb in a locker exploded at the LaGuardia Airport in New York, killing 11 people and injuring 75 others.

In 1927, a school in Bath, Mich., was rigged with hundreds of pounds of explosives, and as a result, 44 people died, 38 were students. Police officers found 500 pounds of unexploded dynamite.

Bombs also exploded and killed people in New York in 1920, in Los Angeles in 1910 and in Chicago in 1886.

History of bombings in the U.S., including famous attempts that failed since the late 1800s, is the title of a 2013 article by Fox News. www.foxnews.com/us/2013/04/15/history-bombings-in-us-including-famous-attempts-that-failed-since-late-1800s.html.

Justice Stevens needs to stay in retirement instead of spouting off about the repeal of the Second Amendment, the constitutional right used to defend gun ownership. Does Stevens want to also ban dynamite? Gunpowder? Firecrackers?

Do we rally against the selling of materials used to make bombs? Do we march to Washington, D.C. and demand explosive laws? Do we insist that bomb-making recipes be censored from the Internet, television and books? When firearms are not available, people intent on killing will use explosive devices, among other weapons.

Repealing the Second Amendment will not stop people from killing each other or mass killings.

“The human heart is the most deceitful of all things, and desperately wicked. Who really knows how bad it is?” (Jeremiah 17:9, New Living Translation).

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/04/web1_Melissa-Martin-3.jpg

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, self-syndicated columnist, educator and therapist. She resides in Scioto County, Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is an author, self-syndicated columnist, educator and therapist. She resides in Scioto County, Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com.