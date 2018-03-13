Much accomplished in 50 years of DD advocacy; more work still to be done

Living with a disability you see a lot of things — some highs and most certainly some lows — but I’m the type of a person who always wants to focus on the impressive things individuals are capable of doing. One of the universal things I am aware of is the cost for everything, such as medical supplies for individuals or families who have loved ones with some form of a disability.

You, the reader who is reading this article in The Daily Times, may not be aware of this, but I am typing this on an $8,500 communication device. Prices for any type of equipment to aid people who have disabilities are outrageous. It’s not only medical equipment, it’s also therapy families require. I’m definitely not an expert when it comes to knowing what different things cost, but the cost for therapy to aid a family’s autistic child is out of pocket and is not covered by their insurance. Thus, it costs them thousands of dollars throughout their loved one’s life.

When I was asked by Scioto County Developmental Disabilities to write for the Times periodically, I was asked to write about my thoughts and feelings about different things happening within the disabled community. I’m not here crying “Why me?” – that is not what I am about – but I do question things that don’t make any sense. Communication devices, laptops, tablets and most certainly cell phones are widespread throughout this world, and one may pay a couple of hundred dollars for one. I do have a problem with this scenario. Why do people with disabilities have to pay outrageous prices for things they need — not for things that they want – things that they need?

Medicaid is out there, and I totally appreciate them for assisting me with acquiring my communication devices and power wheelchairs, for without Medicaid or Medicare, many families would be stuck without any assistive technologies. But we have to use common sense at times. How do laptops and smart phones cost $500 and some communication devices cost $8500 or more?

The only logical conclusion I can come up with is supply and demand, which shouldn’t be the case. For me, the use of a communication device is the difference between day and night. After I received my first computer, my life dramatically changed for the better. I went off to college, became an advocate for the disabled community, I’m writing articles for the newspaper about my thoughts and feelings. All of these things would not happen if I didn’t have a way to communicate.

People are in need of certain items in their lives. They shouldn’t be penalized by how much equipment costs.

I know I probably won’t change a thing with this article; however, sometimes I don’t think our voices are heard at times. That is why I’m here, hopefully to shed some light on things. Whoever is in charge of making different items for the disabled community should be aware of their consumers. Don’t jack up prices, especially for things required to function throughout life.

Bill Adams http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/03/web1_Bill-Adams-headshot.jpg Bill Adams

More work still to be done

By Bill Adams, Self-advocacy Specialist at STAR, Inc.

Adams is a self-advocacy specialist at STAR, Inc., and a former president of People First of Ohio. Reach him at badams@sciotostar.org.

Adams is a self-advocacy specialist at STAR, Inc., and a former president of People First of Ohio. Reach him at badams@sciotostar.org.