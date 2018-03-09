Communicate with your senses

Conversation — using our senses other than typing skills — is just one of many things that has been lost. It did not happen overnight. It has taken years to get were we are as a community. We allowed it to sneak in one by one and replace what used to be — or how it used to be — as we once knew communication with our families and others in our lives.

Children have lost their sense of security in their own home and now in the local schools. Our next generation is struggling with many things. We want a quick fix and somebody else to take charge to do it. We try to hold it together as a community, but so many of us should start in our own home.

What happened to Sunday dinners at Mom’s house or the backyard cookouts? What about gatherings around after morning service in our Sunday best, breaking bread and catching up with those we hold so dear?

That generation of great storytellers and amazing women who juggled many things — but her family was always first — are passing before our eyes. Many of us only see family at weddings and funerals.

In our daily lives we correspond via text or instant messenger. If you’re lucky, you may get a video chat.

“Sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never harm me” may have been true 150 years ago in its origin. However, today I believe “words” do hurt us when used in non-compelling forms of communication. Emojis do not give what the human nature craves. Humans were created with the need for compassion and empathy, and words and emojis cannot replace the emotion with which we are designed. You cannot feel emotion through words on a screen. Emotion comes from within our souls, and is expressed through our senses.

Hebrews 13:5, “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for He hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”

Start a real conversation with your family and children that is not over text or instant messenger. Look them in the eye and see what they are feeling or what you hear in their voice and feel in their touch. Pay attention and appreciate what you have right now before you, and you may find the rest will come in due time.