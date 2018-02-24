When we get to Heaven.

Heaven — a place the Bible reveals. But, what will Heaven be like?

Randy Alcorn, author of the book “Heaven” writes, “Too often we’ve been taught that Heaven is a non-physical realm, which cannot have real gardens, cities, kingdoms, buildings, banquets or bodies. So we fail to take seriously what Scripture tells us about Heaven as a familiar, physical, tangible place.”

Apostle Paul wrote, For now we see in a mirror, dimly, but then face to face. Now I know in part, but then I shall know just as I also am known. (1 Corinthians 13:12)

We will recognize each other in Heaven. I will know the pioneer women in my family tree and they will know me. We’ll have a family reunion.

We will be changed and given new bodies in heaven; no arthritis, sickness or disease. (1 Corinthians 15:52) Yea! No aging, no wrinkles, no weight gain.

When I get to Heaven, I’ll join in the hug-fest with my mother and grandmothers. We’ll sing the old-time hymns in harmony, and clap and praise the Lord in unison. “Will the circle be unbroken by and by, Lord, by and by. There’s a better home a-waiting in the sky, Lord, in the sky.” I’ll learn to play the harp and piano. Hallelujah!

We’ll square-dance, waltz, tango, tap, foxtrot and rumba on the streets of gold for a hundred years or so. Mom will clog without getting tired. You go, girl!

We’ll tell stories and laugh until the cows come home. Mamaw Lydia and I will write and recite our poetry on the clouds in the sky.

Shirley, my mom, will bake apple and cherry pies. Mamaw Hila will bake blackberry and strawberry-rhubarb cobblers. And Mamaw Lydia and I will eat the goodies along with homemade ice cream. Maybe we’ll play under a chocolate waterfall.

We’ll create an air garden together with our favorite flowers and herbs: sunflowers, daisies, roses, geraniums, lilac, tulips, passion flower, petunias, zinnias, hollyhocks, hibiscus, lemon balm, sage, mint and moon-flowers.

Mamaw Hila and I will plant miles and miles of vegetables. Aha! No potato bugs in Heaven. There will be no need for a sun or moon. The presence of the Lord will be the light. (Revelation 21 and 22)

John 14:1-3 declares that Jesus is in Heaven preparing a place for us to live. In God’s mansion, each gets a room. Mom will paint her room rainbow colors. We’ll take turns decorating our rooms and hosting tea parties. Honey, lemon and supernatural sugar will go in my cup. “Ladies, would you like a snicker-doodle cookie?”

My grandmothers will crochet, and my mother will stitch another crazy quilt. Maybe we’ll sew a Bible quilt with all the saints named from Genesis to Revelation.

Psalm 37:4 says take delight in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart. In Heaven, I want to rock babies while they wait on their earthly moms to appear. I want my passed-away pets and more puppies. “God will prepare everything for our perfect happiness in Heaven, and if it takes my dog being there, I believe he’ll be there.” That’s what Billy Graham believes.

We’ll fly around with the angels and visit the planets, skate on the Milky Way, gaze at the galaxy and count the stars. No telescopes needed.

“We need to be homesick for Heaven. Though we have never been there, we still have something God has built within us that gives us a certain homesickness, a desire to be there,” writes Greg Laurie.

The Bible promises a new Heaven and a new Earth at the end of time in 2 Peter 3:13. Our earthly minds cannot imagine forever and forever and forever. There will be an absence of clocks — time will cease.

When we get to Heaven.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D. is an author, self-syndicated columnist, educator and therapist. She resides in Scioto County, Ohio. www.melissamartinchildrensauthor.com.

