Commerce Department to levy newsprint duties; help us protect the future of newspapers

The viability of local newspapers, including the one that you are reading now, is being challenged by an unnecessary tariff on the import of uncoated groundwood paper from Canada – the type that is used to print this newspaper and others across Ohio.

Simply put, Ohio’s newspapers cannot absorb the additional financial burden this duty – based on a dubious complaint from a single paper mill — is sure to create. If fully implemented, the resulting hardship could lead to thousands of job losses in the newspaper industry. We are at an important juncture right now and our role of getting Real News to you on a daily or weekly basis matters more than ever. A credible news source that has a vested interest in community based news and information is the bedrock to our principles as a free nation.

Ohio is home to more than 250 local newspapers and hundreds of related websites – many of which provide the only meaningful news coverage for small, rural communities. We are you. We are Ohio. We are local businesses.

Readers rely on newspapers to provide credible information about what matters most to them – news about local people, local government, local happenings, local businesses and important public notices that can impact a community.

Newspapers and newspaper associations are uniting against newsprint tariffs. This is not only a print industry concern but could ultimately affect other business segments in the US that rely on paper products.

Please help us protect the future of newspapers by contacting the Department of Commerce, Sen. Sherrod Brown, Senator Rob Portman or your local U.S. Congress representative and letting them know that you oppose the proposed newsprint trade tariff.

A free press is more important than ever and newspapers have always been at the forefront of serving our communities. We remain steadfast in our commitment of continuing to do so.

Sen. Sherrod Brown:

Washington, DC: (202) 224-2315

Ohio Toll-Free: 1-888-896-OHIO (6446)

Local offices:

Cincinnati: (513) 684-1021

Cleveland: (216) 522-7272

Columbus: (614) 469-2083

Lorain: (440) 242-4100

Electronically: www.brown.senate.gov/contact

Sen. Rob Portman:

Washington, DC: 202-224-3353

Ohio Toll-Free: 1-800-205-6446 (OHIO)

Local Offices:

Cincinnati: 513-684-3265

Cleveland: 216-522-7095

Columbus: 614-469-6774

Toledo: 419-259-3895

Electronically: www.portman.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/contact-form

Help us protect the future of newspapers

Ohio News Media Association

Source: Ohio News Media Association | AdOhio News Media Alliance

Source: Ohio News Media Association | AdOhio

News Media Alliance