LaRose brags about shirking Ohio Senate job in favor of campaign trail

State Sen. Frank LaRose apparently spent the past year not working to better the lives of his constituents, but focusing on himself by campaigning for political office, according to a year-end Tweet that claimed he participated in an average of more than one campaign event a day in 2017.

“Frank LaRose’s priorities are all about politics and campaigns — not doing the job that Ohio taxpayers are paying him to do,” said Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper. “Flying to New Hampshire, running around Washington, D.C., and holding campaign fundraisers with the Republican donor class might be the focus for Frank LaRose, but Ohio deserves public servants who are focused on the job they were elected to do.”

Since he was elected to the state Senate, LaRose has continued to work as a political campaign operative, advancing events for Republican candidates in 2012 and 2016, including multiple trips to New Hampshire for Gov. John Kasich’s failed presidential run, which cost Ohio taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars. In January 2017, LaRose took time to work for Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

While LaRose has been busy playing politics, Ohio’s economy has continued to struggle, an opioid crisis has swept the state and charter school scandals have erupted. These are the issues that demand the type of leadership LaRose has failed to provide.

Professional Political Climber Frank LaRose Boasts 383 Campaign Events In 2017, Raising The Question: When Did He Do His Job?

