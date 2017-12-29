LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Shame on Congressman Bill Johnson for threatening all the members states of the United Nations who voted to condemn America moving our embassy to Jerusalem. It is not the United States’ job to threaten or hold the rest of the world hostage by being bullies on the international scene. You may wholeheartedly agree with Ambassador Haley but she is wrong. Trump has done more than enough to make America the laughingstock of the world and now the bully. Now Mr. Johnson as a representative of Ohio puts us in that pot. I cannot wait until Election Day to see him gon

Tina Alford