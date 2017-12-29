“Your Gift of Life”(I Believe in Miracles)

Our holiday represents new life and a new opportunity to fulfill your purpose.

The Good Book shares that wise men came from afar baring gifts of love and appreciation for the birth of a child named Jesus.

This celebration of life applies to all children and adults today. Take a moment to examine your life. Is it one that you have dreamed of? Is it one that you would like to pass on to your family? Is it one that speaks your truth?

Are there are some things you like to change about your life position or the life of a family member or friend it is possible! If you answered yes, It’s time to get busy working on your desire mentally and spiritually!

I would like to share the story of Napoleon Hill and his son. (“Think and Grow Rich” by Napoleon Hill). Napoleon Hill was told by his doctor that his second son (Blair) would be born without ears and would be a deaf mute his entire life. His doctor continued that there are some things in this world you can do nothing about. Napoleon’s response to his doctor was “there is nothing in this world I can do nothing about” (even if is adjusting myself to an unpleasant situation). He immediately began working on his desire for his unborn son to hear through four (4) hours of prayer each day.

I often think about the Good Book which states “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen”(Hebrews 11:01 King James Version KJV). The Good Book also states “But wilt thou know, O vain man, that faith without works is dead?”(James 2:20 KJV).

I imagine Napoleon began praying and feeding his unborn child positive affirmations that he would be able to hear (in spite of what the doctors stated).

Our amazing Brain can produced amazing results with faith and works (your action steps). Napoleon Hill had faith and believed that he could make a difference focusing on his desire and prayer to reach the subconscious mind. Napoleon stated with desire and belief that his child “would” have 100 percent of his hearing .

Napoleon stated in his book that the family began to see results approximately 18 months after the birth of Blair. By the age of four(4) Blair had 65 % of his hearing. Hill continued that this remarkable situation gained the attention of interested medical professionals while Blair attended college. As a result, an operation was offered and performed that provided Blair with the needed 35% percent of his hearing . This resulted in Blair having 100 percent of his hearing as Napoleon believed he would have.

http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_Marcia-Harris-photo.jpeg

Marcia Harris, MA, CLL

Reach Marcia Harris, MA, CLL of YOUnique Whole Brain Life Skill, LLC and Time Out for Me, Inc. at 740-353-8056

