Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Claus! His name is Steve Hayes, according to Virginia Leightenheimer. To not believe in Santa Claus, you might as well not believe in kindness and generosity of man kind.

“You might get your papa to hire men to watch in all the chimneys on Christmas Eve to catch Santa Claus, but even if they did not see Santa Claus coming down, what would that prove? Nobody sees Santa Claus, but that is no sign that there is no Santa Claus. The most real things in the world are those that neither children nor men can see.”

In fact, Santa Claus lives here in Portsmouth, Ohio. We see him in Steve Hayes, a well known DJ celebrity on WNXT 99.3 FM radio. Did you ever see a 93-year-old woman continue to get her Christmas gift year after year? Mr. Steve Hayes has seen that this Virginia (Ginny) Leightenheimer has seen her boys, The Oakridge Boys, backstage at every concert. These wonderful men have been her favorite artist since they first started in the 1950s. She has seen them every year since 2004. Her heart is full of joy each time she sees them. They are so loving to her, and remember her every year. They always tell her they’ll see her next year. Virginia’s childlike giggles come out of her like a young schoolgirl with a crush. Just like the response in the letter to Virginia we believe, “Nobody can conceive all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world.

You may tear apart the baby’s rattle and see what makes the noise inside, but there is a veil covering the unseen world which not the strongest man, nor even the united strength of all the strongest men that ever lived, could tear apart. Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real?

Ah, VIRGINIA, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding.” Yes, Santa lives in Steve Hayes heart. He is so full of compassion for this little hometown girl, Virginia (Ginny) Leightenheimer who turns 94 on December 31. There is a Santa that grants her wish, and fills her heart full of gladness. He makes her feel young again, and sends her spinning back in time to simpler days. It reminds her that she is blessed to have such a sweet, kind friend show so much compassion towards her.

She is so grateful for her own special Santa Claus who brings her the biggest gift by allowing her to see The Oak Ridge Boys every year. Each year she says she won’t be here next year to see them. Although every year she is there laughing, and saying it all over again. For a few hours she is flying high with her granddaughter, Andrea Bailey. Steve, your heart is as big as the moon. You are a man that loves his hometown, and cares for the people who live here! Thanks “Santa Steve” your are the real deal! You, and The Oakridge Boys help us all believe in the magic of Christmas!

Merry Christmas & much love

Virginia Leightenheimer and Steve Hayes. http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/12/web1_VIRGINIA2017121916153797.jpg Virginia Leightenheimer and Steve Hayes.