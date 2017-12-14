Holiday tradition — it’s about family

This is the most wonderful time of the year — the hustle and bustle of malls, the last minute dash across town for that special gift your loved one just can’t live without — who doesn’t get that cozy feeling inside just thinking about the hours upon hours wasted looking for that perfect Christmas gift?

And Heaven forbid you don’t waste six months of your salary on a gift you can’t afford, just to show someone you absolutely love them because everyone knows if you cop out and spring for the cheaper option this Christmas, you’ll be devaluing your love for that person.

OK. To be completely honest, I love Christmas. It’s my favorite time of year. Everything about the holiday is special to me and now I am fortunate enough to have a wonderful family to share that holiday with. However, everything about the aforementioned scenario makes my head hurt and would probably change my opinion quickly.

Buying Christmas gifts are a wonderful part of the Christmas tradition, but at times, they can make the holiday unbearable. And truth be told, we do it to ourselves. We work ourselves up into a frenzy, trying to find that perfect gift and trying to spend that high dollar amount when our loved one actually doesn’t care what they receive — they are just happy to know that we ultimately love them.

After all, a $150 pair of boots will fade. An engraved necklace, 24 carat gold that says “I love you,” will lose it’s spark over time. However, the time you have to spend with your family will be the most precious gift of all — so cherish it.

My son made me a card and offered to let me “pick first,” on a video game we played on my birthday. That was my gift and it was the best gift of all. I ultimately didn’t get to pick first, but at least he “offered,” so that’s progress.

When you’re fretting this Christmas about gifts, don’t. Buy your wife that $144 “LA” Jacket or those beach sunglasses from the $5 bin at Dollar General, or something else you know she’ll like, and throw in a few gift cards at the check out line for the in-laws and call it a holiday. You’ll thank yourself in the long run.

