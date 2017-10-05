Whether we’re talkin’ landscape or life, we should always keep an eye on sustained growth.

Isn’t sustained growth what you’re hoping for in the shrubs that I plant for you and shouldn’t I be hoping you have a sustained economical growth in order to pay me? Isn’t sustained growth what Don Trump is talking about when he asked us to make America great again?

With respect to landscaping, when we plant a privacy screen, shade tree or lawn, the client is really anxious to see growth. When the shrubs resemble maturity we wish they would not grow and need pruned. I guess some are just hard to please but it is what it is. If it’s alive it will grow. We just have to be smart enough to select the dwarf or semi-dwarf tree or shrub that only achieves a certain size that is acceptable now.

When we hydroseed a lawn, we’re looking for a quick germination from the soaked seed in the moist soil. This will happen within a week with the ryegrass. As the lawn progresses, the tall fescue will root deeper and be more drought resistant. The sustained growth takes form as the bluegrass germinates, roots, and grows new sprouts of grass off its rhizome “roots.” This “thickens”the lawn and everyone is happy. The growth has gone from “mud” to “some grass” to “thicker grass” and “no weeds.” We all know that weeds are opportunists. They’re like the idiot on the cell phone that crowds into traffic if we follow the car ahead of us more than a car length. Weeds will crowd into a lawn when space is available. As the grass thickens and is mowed high, that space isn’t available.

As we design and install landscapes for clients, it’s understood that they expect sustained growth. It’s up to those of us who call ourselves landscape designers to plan and regulate that growth thru the years and from the get-go by design prior to installation. This is to say that low maintenance and happiness are achieved better sooner than later, by design.

Most trees and shrubs have gone the fruit tree route. They’re either standard, semi-dwarf, or dwarf at maturity by grafting now. As any good project would go – the top is only as good as its foundation. It’s the rootstock that determines how big the plant gets.

The only thing we guarantee not to grow would be the boulders and plastic plants. May the forest be with you.

Wooten http://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2017/10/web1_RGB_wooten-1-.jpg Wooten

By Dudley Wooten PDT Columnist

Dudley Wooten is the owner/operator of Wooten’s Landscaping and Nursery and can be contacted at 740-820-8210.

Dudley Wooten is the owner/operator of Wooten’s Landscaping and Nursery and can be contacted at 740-820-8210.