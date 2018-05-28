Clay student awarded scholarship

A Clay Elementary fifth grader has been awarded a full scholarship to Shawnee State University’s Cub Camp in June.

Macyn Rose Johnson, the daughter of Randy and Megan Johnson. was awarded the scholarship for the camp, where she will be studying creative writing, Greek history, video editing and volleyball.

A total of 54 students were recently awarded scholarships during the annual Summer Scholarships Awards reception for area gifted students at the Southern Ohio Medical Center’s Friends Center, in Portsmouth.

The South Central Ohio Educational Service Center Gifted Services Department acts as liaison between businesses, individuals and organizations willing to sponsor summer enrichment programs and students who are identified as gifted and are interested in participating in those programs. Sponsorship is important because it provides the opportunity for students to attend programs offered by colleges and universities throughout the nation, and offers them unique experiences that wouldn’t otherwise be available to students.