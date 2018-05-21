Hall of fame inductions, scholarship highlight Green alumni event

FRANKLIN FURNACE — More than 125 alumni from around the country recently attended Green High School Alumni Association’s GHS Alumni Banquet at the GHS gymnasium.

The alumni association inducted two new members into the Green High School Hall of Fame, and presented a record $9,000 in scholarships to graduating GHS seniors.

Voted into the Hall of Fame were William Robert “Bob” Callender, a 1954 GHS graduate who served in the U.S. Army and graduated from business college before working his way up to be a regional manager for the Western-Southern Life Insurance company, with whom he spend 47 years. He retired in 2009.

Also inducted into the hall of fame was Amy Oakes Fraulini, a 1987 GHS graduate and valedictorian and a 1991 honors graduate of Marshall University, where she obtained a BSN in nursing, and has spent her career at SOMC in Portsmouth. Fraulini, who went on to earn two advanced degrees, is currently the administration and nursing director of Critical Care, Quality and Heart and Vascular Services at SOMC in Portsmouth.

Scholarship recipients included Randy King, a third-generation Bobcat, who received the $5,000 Sarah and Morris Horn Memorial GHS Alumni Scholarship that was presented by brothers Earl and Chuck Sanders. Earl, a U.S. Navy veteran, heads up the Earl Sanders Real Estate Team for Re/Max Central in Virginia Beach, Va., and set up the new scholarship to honor his mother and stepfather.

Other scholarship recipients were Aaron Stormes, recipient of the $1,000 GHS Alumni Ralph Mullins Scholarship; Ashlyn Ramey, recipient of the $1,000 Dr. Randy Otworth Alumni Scholarship; Jessica Murray, recipient of the $1,000 Roger Gustin Vocational GHS Alumni Scholarship; and Abigail Cade, recipient of the $1,000 Justin Blevins Memorial GHS Alumni Scholarship.

Cade, who had 110 volunteer hours during her senior year, also received the Harold Herron Bobcat Spirit Award for the outstanding senior volunteer. Other seniors recognized for their volunteer service were King with 50 hours and Cole Bailey with 46 hours.

The Class of 1958 donated $150 in honor of three 1958 class members who have passed away: Elizabeth Chatfield Poplin (2013), Hattie Poplin (2013) and James Roger Marshall (2017).

The fourth annual Teacher Appreciation Award went to former principal and coach Jerry Bentley, and former physical education teacher and coach Spencer Bentley of Haverhill. The Bentleys began working at GHS in the 1970s, and Mrs. Bentley spent her entire career teaching PE at the school. The couple still lives in the school district and are active in their church and community.

Other highlights at the banquet, which is sponsored by Pepsi-Cola Bottling in Franklin Furnace, was a poem reading by Class of 1947 member and 2006 Hall of Fame member Omedia Bailey Howell; the singing of the National Anthem by GHS junior Katherine Skipworth, who is also a member of the Paramount Players; and the invocation by Jared Timberlake of the Bobcat Bible Club.

At the short business meeting closing the banquet, current vice president Rick Williams and current treasurer Freida Gleim Otworth were voted and accepted two-year terms for the alumni association.

For more information on the reunion, visit the Green High School Alumni Facebook page. To find out how you can get involved, donate to the scholarship fund or nominate someone for the hall of fame, email GHS alum association members Dave Lavender at lavender@herald-dispatch.com or Tammie Niemer at Tammie.Niemer@kdmc.kdhs.us. You can also call 304-710-6017 with questions.