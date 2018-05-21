Atomic Credit Union awards scholarships

The Atomic Credit Union Scholarship Program has awarded financial assistance to four college-bound graduating seniors in Scioto County.

In order to be eligible, the student must be a member of Atomic Credit Union, maintain the requested GPA, complete a checklist that is provided in the scholarship application and submit all mandatory items requested by the credit union.

Scholarship recipients are Abbie Powell of Portsmouth West, Ellie Johnson and Tori Carter of South Webster, and Taylar Copen of Valley.

The credit union wishes the recipients the best during their college endeavor.