BLOOM-VERNON KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION AND SCREENING

Kindergarten registration and screening for the Bloom-Vernon Local Schools will be May 3-4 at the Bloom-Vernon Elementary Building. Parents should register all children who will be eligible to enter kindergarten in August. To be eligible, your child must be 5 years of age by Sept. 30.

Registration and screening will be conducted on at 9 a.m. or noon both days. For those unable to attend during the day, you may register your child at 6 p.m. May 3. Please make every effort possible to register your child on one of these dates. Both kindergarten registration (paperwork, speech, vision and hearing) and kindergarten screening (testing) will be done on these dates. Your child must be present at registration and screening. The purpose of this screening is to help school officials make your child’s kindergarten year a successful experience from the beginning. While your child is being tested, there will be a parent orientation meeting to explain the screening process, the primary kindergarten program and to answer any questions you may have. It is suggested that your child wear tennis shoes to the screening for some of the activities they will be doing.

These will be the only registration and screening dates offered. Students who are currently in primary kindergarten do NOT need to re-register for kindergarten.

Requirements for registration: Child must be 5 years old by Sept. 30, Bring original birth certificate (not hospital certificate), immunization records and Social Security number. In the case of legal custody of a child, bring custody papers for the school to copy. Your child will NOT be considered for registration without these records. Immunizations required: DPT vaccine-5 doses, Polio-4 doses, MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella)-2 doses, Hepatitis B-3 doses and Varicella (Chicken Pox)-2 doses. A copy of the immunization record must be brought to school when registering the student. For those students lacking required immunizations, the immunization bus will be at the school May 4, and will give immunizations at no cost to students who have no insurance or have a Medicare card as their insurance. All students who are being registered and screened need to be present, and will be tested for speech, vision and hearing.

For questions regarding kindergarten registration and/or screening, call 740-778-2339.