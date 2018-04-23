Valley senior earns scholarship

Allison King, a senior at Valley High School, received the Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Scholarship recently during an annual program in Columbus.

Hosted by the Ohio Educational Service Center Association (OESCA) at the Crowne Plaza in Columbus, the 29th annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program was established in 1989 by Ohio’s county superintendents to recognize outstanding student achievement. One senior from each of Ohio’s 88 counties is chosen to receive the annual honor.

The award is named for Dr. Franklin B. Walter, who served as state superintendent from 1977 until 1991. During his tenure, Walter worked with three governors and significantly improved public education in Ohio. He received numerous honors and earned the respect and admiration of educators nationwide. He passed away Sept. 15, 2010, at the age of 80.

King, the daughter of Mathew and Christina King of Lucasville, is a member of the National Honor Society and scored in the 99th percentile on her PSAT. In 2017, she received the National Merit Scholarship Letter of Commendation, and she has remained on the A-honor roll from 2015-17. She plans to study biology at Marshall University with a minor in Spanish, and would like to study abroad.

“After graduating from Marshall, I hope to be accepted into dental school, preferably the Ohio State University College of Dentistry. I would like to begin a residency for either general dentistry or orthodontia,” King wrote in her essay.

“I hope that I can use whatever resources I have to benefit my community in whatever way I can. Whether this means donating to charity, volunteering regularly or creating a program of my own. I do not yet know how, but I plan to do my best to improve the world around me.”