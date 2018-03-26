Conferences, registration slated for Wheelersburg

Parent/Teacher Conferences

Wheelersburg Local Schools will hold Parent/Teacher Conferences Wednesday.

Conferences for grades K-3 will be 2:30 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (by appointment). Conferences for grades 4-12 will be 2 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m. The teachers will have a short dinner break from 5 to 5:30 p.m. All students will be dismissed one hour early Wednesday. There will be no school Thursday, Friday or Monday.

Open Enrollment Meeting

Wheelersburg Local Schools will hold a parent informational meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Tiered Classroom next to the K-8 entrance concerning open enrollment for the 2018-19 school year. Anyone interested in learning more about open enrollment in the Wheelersburg School District is encouraged to attend and obtain necessary forms as well as information about the district. Applications will be accepted at the conclusion of the meeting, and again beginning on April 2 in the school offices or at the board office.Call 740-574-8484.

Preschool Sign-up

Wheelersburg Local Schools will hold preschool sign-ups 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 3 in the elementary office. Proof of household income (pay stub or income tax return) is required. The child must be 4 years old by Sept. 30.

Kindergarten Registration

Wheelersburg Local Schools will hold kindergarten registration for the 2018-19 school year 4 to 8 p.m. April 26 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 in the kindergarten classroom area at Wheelersburg Elementary School. Parents must bring the student’s birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization record, proof of residence and photo ID of the parent, and custody papers, if applicable.