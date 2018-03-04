Shrek, the Musical

The Music Department at Minford High School will be presenting, “Shrek, the Musical,” on three dates:

March 23 at 7 p.m.

March 24 at 7 p.m.

March 25 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for seating in the first two rows.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students

The South Central Ohio ESC will be holding an organizational/regular meeting on Thursday,

March 8, 2018 at 1:00pm. The meeting will be held at the SCOESC Business Center at 3879 Rhodes Ave, New Boston, OH 45662.

The Scioto County Career Technical Center will have its Regular Board Meeting on March 8th at 5:00 p.m. and will be held in the Taylor Bldg. of the School (951 Vern Riffe Dr.)

WHEELERSBURG HIGH SCHOOL HALL OF FAME

Graduates of Wheelersburg High School are encouraged to nominate a former graduate for the WHS Hall of Fame program. Nomination forms are available at the Board of Education Office or may be downloaded from the district web page. The completed nomination form must be returned to the Wheelersburg Local School District Board President, P.O. Box 340, Wheelersburg, OH 45694 postmarked by April 1, 2018.

Many students graduating from Wheelersburg High School have become outstanding members of society. The roots of their individual greatness may even be attributable to the educational start they received while attending Wheelersburg Local Schools. The creation of the Hall of Fame is an attempt to recognize Wheelersburg High School graduates for their contributions to society. The Hall of Fame shall also serve to remind current students of the importance education plays in preparing them for their future.

In addition to the characteristics found in the above paragraph, nominees must also meet the following criteria: He/She must be a graduate of WHS and must have attended a minimum of three years at WHS and/or the Scioto County Career Technical Center.

The Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities met February 15, 2018 at 4:45 P.M. In addition to routine business, the Board took the following actions:

Approved one Direct Service Contract

Discussed Board in-service training options and topics.

Approved a Resolution regarding the Cash Conversion Plan for contracted management employees.

Approved four revised policies and abolished two outdated policies.

Approved Choice Housing contract

Received updated 2018 Board Member Reference Manual

The next regular Board meeting will be conducted Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 4:45 P.M. at STAR, Inc., 2625 Gallia Street, Portsmouth OH 45662. An Ethics Committee meeting will be held at 4:30 P.M. at the same place if there is a need. All meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.