Shawnee State University to host 2018 Ohio Valley Regional Model Arab League Conference

Shawnee State University’s Model Arab League Club will be hosting the 2018 Ohio Valley Regional Model Arab League Conference (OVRMAL), a debate-based simulation of the League of Arab States, starting February 15 through 17.

Each year, thousands of students participate in Model Arab Leagues across the United States and around the world to develop essential skills from leadership, public speaking, and critical thinking and writing, while gaining practical, immediate knowledge about a critical region in the Middle East and Arab world.

This year’s guest speaker is Colonel Matthew Bogdanos, homicide prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office. Bogdanos is a former amateur middleweight boxer who joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 19. He has lead counter-narcotics operation on the Mexican border and served in Desert Storm, South Korea, Lithuania, Guyana, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kosovo. Bogdanos was recalled to active duty after September 11 events and joined a counter-terrorism task force in Afghanistan where he received a Bronze Star for actions against Al-Qaeda.

Bogdanos served in the Horn of Africa followed by three tours in Iraq where he led the international investigation into the looting of Iraq’s National Museum, and was the first to expose the link between antiquities trafficking and terrorist financing. In 2005, Bogdanos received the National Humanities Medal from President Bush for helping to recover over 6,000 of Iraq’s treasures in eight countries. He also lead the investigation that resulted in the largest seizure of stolen antiquities in U.S. history, close to $150 million in ancient statues stolen from Southeast Asia.

Bogdanos holds a Classics Degree from Bucknell University, a Recognition of Achievement in International Law from Columbia University, and a master’s degree in strategic Studies from the Army War College.

For more information, please go online at https://ncusar.org/modelarableague/conferences/ovmal/.

The Model Arab League Club is an opportunity to participate in the National Council of U.S.-Arab Relations’ Model Arab League (MAL) program where students learn about the politics and history of the Arab world and the arts of diplomacy and public speech. MAL helps prepare students to be knowledgeable, well-trained and effective citizens, as well as civic and public affairs leaders. For more information about SSU’s MAL Club, contact Jillian Werring, Secretary of MAL Club, at werringj2@mymail.shawnee.edu, or visit their Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/1176851055691815/.

