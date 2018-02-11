Shawnee State University to offer two Summer Game Design Camps

Shawnee State University will be offering two individual Summer Game Design Camps for students ages 15 and older.

If you think you have what it takes to be the next hit video game creator or are interested in the art and design of video games, this summer camp is for you.

Camp 1: Game Art + Design will be held from June 11 through 14, Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be taught by Greg Lyons, SSU’s Professor of 3D Animation & Design and owner of Outlandvfx, digital content creation firm. This camp will cover the creation of 3D art assets as used in contemporary 3D games and designing levels for play. Students will be shown how to create and texture their own 3D meshes and import them into an engine. They will also learn who to create interactivity for their games. Students will be exposed to the software Autodesk Maya, the Unreal Engine 4 and various texturing processes. At the end of camp, each student will have their own game levels where they are the artist and designer.

Camp II: Game Programming will be held June 18 through 21, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will be taught by Jason Witherell, SSU Professor of Gaming and Engineering Technology. This camp will explore game creation at a high-level using cutting edge game engines. Students will be guided through hands-on tutorials to create simple but functional 2D games. They will learn game programming, simple 2D art asset creation/editing, and game design principals. The last portion of the camp will focus on collaborating with the other campers and camp leaders to produce a game to show off to friends and family at closing ceremonies.

Students interested in the SSU Summer Game Design Camps should have basic computer knowledge (how to navigate files and folders in Window7 or 10 environments), know how to use an internet browser, and be sufficient in typing. Computers will be available, but students are welcome to bring their own laptops and software will be provided for them.

Camps are $285 per person per camp. Lunch is included in the price. Registration deadline for the SSU Game Design Camps is June 1st.

The Office of Academic Events and Partnerships reserves the right to cancel courses for circumstances beyond its control or if not enough students register. In the case of a cancellation, all attempts will be made to notify those enrolled and a full refund will be issued.

To register for camps or for more information, please contact Mistie Spicer, Coordinator of Academic Events & Partnerships, at 740.351.3635 or at mspicer@shawnee.edu.