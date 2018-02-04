Notre Dame held charity game

Aubrey Boland a Senior at Notre Dame High School, and MacKenzie Brown, Shawnee State University Freshman and NDHS 2017 graduate, hosted a Charity Basketball game between Notre Dame Titans and Green Bobcats held on December 5th, 2017 to raise money for Juvenile Diabetes.

$894.00 was raised and donated between two charities. Ohio River Valley T1D, founder, Malissa Sarver and SOMC Development Fund for Juvenile Diabetes –

This is the 3rd year in a row for the charity game.

Both girls hope to be able to continue their community service work for the children of Portsmouth with the unfortunate disease of Type 1 Diabetes.

Aubrey would like to thank Notre Dame, Athletic Director Bob Boldman, for his support in allowing her to have the game and donating the proceeds.