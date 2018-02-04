Shawnee State University and Guangdong University of Foreign Studies agree to a 3+1+1 program in teaching preparation

Shawnee State University and Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (GDUFS) are pleased to announce the partnership of a 3+1+1 program in Teacher Education.

The 3+1+1 program is designed as a joint program of bachelor and master’s coursework in teacher education. GDUFS students interested in the program will need to have completed three years at GDUFS, maintain a GPA of 2.75, a TOEFL score of 70 or better, and interviews and official recommendations by the School of English and Education (SEE) of GDUFS.

During the first year at SSU, GDUFS students will be permitted to begin the Master of Education (M.Ed.) course work on the Conditional Admission status, and the students who have successfully completed the first year at SSU and awarded a bachelor’s degree by GDUFS will be fully accepted into the M.Ed. Curriculum and Instruction (C&I) program. GDUFS students will then continue the M.Ed. C&I program and receive their master’s degree from SSU upon successfully meeting all the required program requirements.

The 3+1+1 program is set to begin Fall Semester 2018.

“This is an innovative program that will allow participating students to earn degrees in an accelerated model,” Dr. Jeff Bauer, SSU Provost, said. “We’re excited to work with our partners in China and our Chinese students this fall.”

For more information about SSU’s Teacher Education program, please contact SSU’s School of Education (SEO) at 740.351.3451 or e-mail Kassy Bryant, Administrative Assistant II of Department of Teacher Education, at kbryant@shawnee.edu.