AAUW announces summer scholarship for middle school girls

The American Association of University Women (AAUW), in

partnership with SOMC, is again offering a summer scholarship to

girls who will be entering grades 7 or 8 in the Fall.

This scholarship covers tuition, room, board and educational supplies for

a one week STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) camp to be

held on campus at Denison University, Granville, Ohio on

June 10-15, 2018.

This camp (Camp BeWISE) will feature a separate curriculum for each grade

level emphasizing critical thinking, problem solving, and real-world activities.

Class size will emphasize the ratio of 10 students per teacher.

The staff is comprised of certified teachers most of whom are returnees as well

as a full-time nurse. A lifeguard will be on duty for swimming activities.

The camp will offer many all-camp activities such as swimming and outdoor

activities. All sleeping, eating, instructional and recreational facilities will be

located on the campus of Denison University.

All applications must be received locally by March 1, 2018,

For applications and further information, contact: Donna Wolery 740-354-2909.