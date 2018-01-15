The Northwest Board of Education met for their Organizational/Regular Meeting on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center. The Board approved the following resolutions:

-Oath of office to newly elected and appointed members.

-Election of Board President, Jared Lute.

-Election of Board Vice-President, Jason Taylor.

-Establish regular meeting date, time and place for 2018 meetings to be the third Tuesday

of each month at 6:00 pm.

-Set compensation for board members.

-Establish service fund.

-Delegate authority to treasurer, superintendent, and principals.

-Minutes of the Regular meeting on December 13, 2017.

-Reports.

-Tax Budget for July 1, 2018 – June 30, 2019.

-Graduation date for Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 2:00 pm.

-Substitute certified personnel.

-Resignation of supplemental personnel.

The next regular board meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. in the Northwest High School Media Center.

Campbellsville University Carver School of Social Work Fall 2017 Pinning and Hooding Ceremony

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (01/11/2018)— Students in the Carver School of Social Work were inducted into Phi Alpha Honor Society among the awards given at the Carver School pinning ceremony Dec. 15 at Campbellsville Baptist Church.

Brigette Fritz of Portsmouth, Ohio, was hooded at a Campbellsville University School of Social Work ceremony.

Kayelea Reed of Greenup, Ky., was hooded at a Campbellsville University School of Social Work ceremony.

Valley Local Schools will hold a Special Board Meeting on 1/23/18 at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Library in order to review Board Member applications, interview applicants, and appoint the new Board Member.