Shepherd and Slone awarded scholarships from American Legion and Auxiliary Post 363


The American Legion, and the Auxiliary, of Post 363 in Lucasville awards two college scholarships each year. A student from Northwest High School, and a student from Valley High School, who intend to enter college, are chosen for the award.

The winner from Valley High School was Sarah Slone. Sarah is currently attending Shawnee State University. The winner from Northwest High School was Hope Shepherd. Hope is currently attending Wright State University.

The checks were presented by John Ashworth, Adjutant, and Virginia Bliss, Auxiliary Treasurer of Post 363.

