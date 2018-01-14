Adult education classes offered at new location

The Scioto County Aspire program has partnered with Port 45 Recovery Group and the 14th Street Community Center to add a new Portsmouth location for Adult Education classes. A free informational meeting will be held on Jan. 17, at the 17th Street Learning Annex in Portsmouth, and classes begin Feb. 1.

“We have collaborated to offer another location for students who might be unable to attend the classes at the Educational Service Center in New Boston, or at Shawnee State University. So we created another centrally-located site for students in that area,” said Aspire Coordinator, Paula Baumgardner.

Formerly known as the Adult Basic and Literacy Education (ABLE) program, Aspire offers a variety of educational programs – including High School Equivalency testing and Adult Diploma services.

“For students who are 16 years of age or older and are not currently enrolled in school, can earn the HSE (High School Equivalency, formerly known as the GED),” Baumgardner said. “The Adult Diploma Program is for people who do not have a high school diploma, and are age 22 or older. The Adult Diploma Program provides a new pathway for adults— job training certification and a high school diploma through Scioto County CTC. They can walk away with two credentials.”

Port 45 Recovery Group is a state-certified, outpatient treatment facility operating from their office on 1616 Grant Street in Portsmouth.

“We do drug and alcohol counseling. We also offer medically-assisted treatment for those that qualify for that. We have about 140 clients right now that we help with substance abuse disorders,” said Jo Anna Krohn, of Port 45 Recovery Group.

Beverly Stearns, the class instructor, said education will allow more career opportunities for their clients to assist them with their recovery. Classes will be offered at the 17th Street Learning Annex — formerly the 17th Street Armory which is now owned by the 14th Street Community Center.

“At Port 45 Recovery we aspire to treat the patient in a holistic way. We want to address all barriers that prevent a full recovery from addiction, by addressing educational deficits is a great start on that journey,” Stearns said.

Through this new collaborative program between Aspire, Port 45 and the 14th Street Community Center, both the High School Equivalency and Adult Diploma programs will be offered to students at the 17th Street Armory in Portsmouth. Baumgardner said the program is free and will offer morning and afternoon classes on Monday through Thursday. Wednesday will offer morning classes only. Financial assistance may also be available to help pay the testing fees.

Anyone interested in the program is encouraged to attend the free informational meeting at the classroom site, located at the 17th Street Learning Annex, 2313 17th St., in Portsmouth, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

Orientation and sign-up will be Jan. 29, and classes begin Feb. 1.

For more information about the Aspire program, contact them at 740-354-0219, or visit one of their many locations – at the ESC in New Boston, the Scioto County Career Technical Center in Lucasville, or at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth. The program works around the student’s schedule and can be as quick or as long as the student needs to complete. Distance learning opportunities are also available for some programs, if the student is unable to travel. Day and evening classes are available, and all classes are free. The student only pays for the cost of the High School Equivalency test itself, and the Aspire program offers assistance with that fee.